Three football legends voted Saka third best youngster in the world

Bukayo Saka finished inside the top ten of the Kopa Trophy rankings in the last Ballon d’Or awards and the attacker’s ranking shows he is considered one of the finest young players in the world.

Although Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham was the overwhelming favourite to win the award among English fans, Gavi won it.

The award is voted for and it has now been revealed how some of the former Ballon d’Or winners voted.

A report on Spanish media outlet Sport reveals Ronaldinho, Marco van Basten and Ruud Gullit voted the Arsenal man as their third choice, with each legend picking three players.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Over the years, Saka has proven to be one of the finest young players around and the attacker will keep getting better.

He may have missed out on the Kopa Trophy this year, but he can be a Ballon d’Or contender in the future if Arsenal keeps making progress.

He might lead them to win a trophy this year, which will improve his chances of winning more individual honours.

Saka needs to sign a new Gunners deal to assure us he has no plans to walk away from the club any time soon.