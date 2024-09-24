Three games and 2000 miles in a week – Arsenal heroes did us proud

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice of Arsenal applaud the fans following the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Arsenal FC at Etihad Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal did us Gooner’s proud amidst fixture backlash

Yesterday witnessed Arsenal finish their tiresome run of three games played during the week, fighting Premier League and Champions League fixture congestion, with impenetrable zeal.

The Gunners started off their hectic endeavour of games on Sunday 15th September away to arch enemies Tottenham Hotspur. Despite the magnificent midfield partnership of Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard missing due to dismissal and an ongoing injury crisis, Arsenal came out on top. Just after the hour mark Gabriel jumped up from a corner with his head sending the ball into the back of the net to award The Gunners a 1-0 victory, and three crucial Premier League points.

Four days later Mikel Arteta’s side embarked upon their opening Champions League match of the season more than 800 miles away over in Italy versus Atalanta. The hosts kept Arsenal on their toes almost defeating them, with David Raya dismissing the Goddesses good fortune after saving the Gunners from the penalty spot rescuing a 0-0 draw.

Skip forward two days and Arsenal were rushed off on coach to the Etihad to face Manchester City, in a game they could ill afford to lose! The encounter would not get off to the best of starts for the already tired Gunners, within the opening ten minutes Haaland scored his 100th Manchester City goal, penetrating the visitors midfield and defence like a knife through butter. In good time new signing Calafiori on his debut bagged a rocket of a goal from outside the box which reached the top left corner of City’s net, making it all square at 1-1.

Unprecedentedly Gabriel rose to the occasion again, putting Arsenal in front from another corner in added time of the first half in unstoppable fashion. After Leandro Trossard was sent off moments later Arsenal held on for the rest of the game hoping for a magical victory, but it was not to be! With only minutes left on the referees clock, John Stones fumbled in the equaliser from close range to ensure a point was shared, (2-2). The two point gap between the title chasers sat top of the Premier League table and second was neither extended nor cut but maintained respectably.

Arsenal had done themselves justice after having to travel more than 2,000 miles to complete three games inside a week, without losing. All, away, from, home!

After the final whistle was blown against The Citizens yesterday Arteta congratulated his squad of heroes.

With pride on his shoulders, the Spaniard said with gusto: ”They have made another bigger step today as a team and as individuals to be able to do what they’ve done here today. So proud of them and its unbelievable how we react.”

In previous years The Arsenal of yesteryear could’ve slipped up easily and lost all three games, but not The Arsenal of today!

Liam Harding

