Three good reasons why I believe this will be Arsenal’s year to win the title

We, the Arsenal, have returned to the big boys club. The transformation we have undergone since the summer of 2022 has won us respect across Europe, with many recognizing that we are once again the footballing force we once were. Our win over Manchester City the other day, without some of our key players starting, is evidence enough that the Gunners have moved ahead of where we were last season (we were then dependent on some stars). Still, now we can trust Arteta and the boys to do what they failed to do last season and to finally win the title.
So, do you believe we have what it takes to win the league? I do, and here are three reasons why:
1) Quality Squad:
Mikel Arteta has put together one of the best teams in the world, with elite players in every position and world-class players in every department. Our defense is as rock-solid as we were hoping. Declan Rice has added a new element to our midfield and whether he plays as a holding midfielder or as a box-to-box midfielder, he improves everyone around him.
On a good day, our offense is also unstoppable. Saka and Martinelli can be nightmares for fullbacks, while Gabriel Jesus and Nketiah deal with the center backs. If our bid for Ivan Toney’s signature is successful, he could join us in the winter. With Toney arriving, why would we not have the strongest squad to win the Premier League?
2) Tactical Expertise:
Mikel Arteta has proven this season that he is a tactical genius, by outclassing some of the finest coaches like Pep Guardiola and Erik Ten Hag. He genuinely tinkers with his team, and no one knows how he will build up his team for each game, giving him an advantage. For example, we didn’t expect Jorginho to start against Manchester City, but he did.
3) Hunger and zeal:
After a disappointing season, Arteta and the guys will be eager to correct their wrongs. Our team’s play demonstrates their desire and determination to win, and they are enthusiastic about it. I’m rooting hard for Arteta and the boys, and I’m hoping that this time we’ll be wiser and not jeopardize our chances of winning the league.
We are unbeaten in the league after eight match days, with six victories and two draws. If we can just continue to extend our unbeaten streak and take it one game at a time. We are ending our PL title drought next year, in May.
Do you believe?
Sam P
All this paper talk is a distraction. Let Arsenal just go match after match and use the January window to find a back-up for Saka and a striker.
They sold Balogun because they needed absolutely to balance their books. The error was buying Havertz for a colossal sum instead of keeping Balogun and getting a Saka back up.
Now a simple alternative is: make Havertz a Saka back-up because he has played in that position and then get a striker in January. Havertz is not helping the team in the midfield at all
My belief in this current squad is huge. With every player fit, we can compete with any team in the world currently.
I want us to win the league in May, at exactly 20 years since we last won it.
I hope so. We might get lucky in knockout competitions like UCL, but I believe we’re still inconsistent in a long marathon like EPL
If we win at Stamford Bridge and St James Park, I’d be more confident about our chance in EPL
Yes this could be the year we wrestle away the big jug from the champion and I will tell you why : –
1) Having been so close that we could smell it, we are more hungrier as you saw in the Crystal Palace game, against all odd poor officiating etc.
2) We are more mature and better having equipped with the experience of the last campaign.
3) Our defense is as solid as a rock as we only allow a Sniff if we choose to, case in point Haaland firmly in the pocket of our defenders.
4) And now that the student becomes the master our final rattle will harder to withstand.
The squad which currently arsenal has is stronger than even of last season,so i personally believe that arsenal will win the premier League this season and for the champion league at least i am betting on arsenal to reach quarter finals.
For me, the form and fitness of Saka will be very crucial to our success this season. Arteta must not overplay him and burn him out specially since we have CL football to contend with. Arteta must trust Nelson on the right in place of Saka or play Jesus on the right with Havertz as false no.9, Havertz having the ability to hold off defenders allowing our other attackers to score. Point is, we are still in October, and the season is still long and hard. Definitely, the signs are positive but we have tough asignements ahead, 2 games against Liverpool, 2 games against Chelsea, 1 game each against the Spuds, City and United. Also, teams like WestHam and Villa are performing very well, so it is still a long run. Proper squad rotation, minimum injury issues, the form of Saka, Martinelli, Odegaard, Rice, Partey, Saliba and Gabriel and the signing of a new striker in January will all define our success this season.