Three good reasons why I believe this will be Arsenal’s year to win the title

We, the Arsenal, have returned to the big boys club. The transformation we have undergone since the summer of 2022 has won us respect across Europe, with many recognizing that we are once again the footballing force we once were. Our win over Manchester City the other day, without some of our key players starting, is evidence enough that the Gunners have moved ahead of where we were last season (we were then dependent on some stars). Still, now we can trust Arteta and the boys to do what they failed to do last season and to finally win the title.

So, do you believe we have what it takes to win the league? I do, and here are three reasons why:

1) Quality Squad:

Mikel Arteta has put together one of the best teams in the world, with elite players in every position and world-class players in every department. Our defense is as rock-solid as we were hoping. Declan Rice has added a new element to our midfield and whether he plays as a holding midfielder or as a box-to-box midfielder, he improves everyone around him.

On a good day, our offense is also unstoppable. Saka and Martinelli can be nightmares for fullbacks, while Gabriel Jesus and Nketiah deal with the center backs. If our bid for Ivan Toney’s signature is successful, he could join us in the winter. With Toney arriving, why would we not have the strongest squad to win the Premier League?

2) Tactical Expertise:

Mikel Arteta has proven this season that he is a tactical genius, by outclassing some of the finest coaches like Pep Guardiola and Erik Ten Hag. He genuinely tinkers with his team, and no one knows how he will build up his team for each game, giving him an advantage. For example, we didn’t expect Jorginho to start against Manchester City, but he did.

3) Hunger and zeal:

After a disappointing season, Arteta and the guys will be eager to correct their wrongs. Our team’s play demonstrates their desire and determination to win, and they are enthusiastic about it. I’m rooting hard for Arteta and the boys, and I’m hoping that this time we’ll be wiser and not jeopardize our chances of winning the league.

We are unbeaten in the league after eight match days, with six victories and two draws. If we can just continue to extend our unbeaten streak and take it one game at a time. We are ending our PL title drought next year, in May.

Do you believe?

Sam P

