Three hints that the Arsenal Women can go to the next level next season…

Arsenal women are poised to finish third in the league. That’s not such a bad accomplishment considering how injuries have affected them. Finishing third means they’ll be back playing Champions League football and not just they may be a big threat in the WSL title race next season.

Speaking of being a big threat in the WSL title race, here are three hints that next season could be Arsenal’s season:

1. After Chelsea’s loss last weekend, Jonas Eidevall hinted he’s going to take advantage of the summer window and be ready to deal with the pressures other teams put on his team, claiming, “All teams are going to continue to invest and be better. I don’t think we can assume that next season will be the same, it’s about next season and it will be important to have a strong squad as possible. But that is what we are aiming for and building for. The title is out of our hands now but we can see there have been really really fine margins with these points. Those details matter a lot in the end, but we learn from them, so let’s finish the season strongly and after that I have full belief that we will be very competitive next season.”

2. The Arsenal women’s players believe in Eidevall’s project, and statements like this from Jen Beattie: “With the players we are missing we have done very well and lots of players have stepped up. We tried to make the best of it but with key players coming back we think we can go to another level. The players we have have been brilliant but with a fully fit squad I think we can push to win everything.”

Only go to prove that come next season they’ll continue to fight for him like they did this season.

3. If an injury-ridden Arsenal can manage to reach the Champions League semi-finals and lift the Continental Cup, beating Chelsea hands down and finishing third, then just imagine what a fully fit Arsenal squad would do. With a full house, Arsenal can dispatch anyone.

Is the 2023–24 WSL title going to be Arsenal’s? We can’t wait to see

COME ON YOU GOONER WOMEN!

Michelle Maxwell

