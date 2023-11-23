Three horse race heating up for Arsenal defender

Jakub Kiwior is reportedly attracting significant attention from clubs in the Italian top flight, and the Polish defender may consider requesting a move away from Arsenal.

Kiwior joined in January from Spezia but has found himself at the bottom of the pecking order for central defenders under Mikel Arteta.

Despite his limited playing time, Kiwior has drawn interest from Serie A clubs. AC Milan was initially keen on signing him on loan in January, followed by interest from AS Roma.

Now, according to a report on Fichajes, Napoli has entered the race to secure his services, intensifying the competition among these three Italian clubs to bring the Polish defender back to Serie A.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kiwior certainly expected to play many games when he joined us at the start of the year.

But the competition for a playing spot is fiercer than he imagined, and he now has two options.

He either remains and fights for his place or takes the easy way out and returns to Serie A.

Regardless of what decision he makes, we will not allow him to leave the club in January unless we sign a replacement.

