Three Italian clubs are also challenging for experienced Arsenal target

Arsenal are keen to sign Leon Goretzka when he becomes a free agent at the end of the season, with the German midfielder expected to depart Bayern Munich. Both player and club reportedly recognise that their relationship is approaching its conclusion, and he declined to leave during the January transfer window in order to explore his options as a free agent in the summer.

The Gunners have been monitoring his situation closely, attracted by the considerable experience he has accumulated in Germany. During his time at Bayern, Goretzka has won major honours in almost every campaign, developing into a seasoned and reliable presence at the highest level of European football.

Arsenal’s Interest in Experience

Arsenal view him as the type of established professional capable of elevating standards within the dressing room. His leadership qualities, combined with his tactical intelligence and versatility in midfield, are regarded as attributes that could enhance the squad significantly.

The Gunners reportedly consider him one of their priority targets and are determined to position themselves strongly in the race for his signature once the season concludes. Securing a player of his calibre without a transfer fee would represent a significant opportunity.

Italian Competition Emerges

However, competition for his services is intensifying. A report on Calciomercato states that Inter Milan, Juventus and Napoli have all made contact with his representatives. The three Serie A sides are understood to be exploring the possibility of bringing him to the Italian top flight, creating a competitive battle for his signature.

These developments could complicate Arsenal’s pursuit, particularly given the appeal of playing in another major European league. Nevertheless, Arsenal may hold an advantage if Goretzka favours a move to the Premier League. Their attractiveness would be further strengthened should they secure the league title, reinforcing their status as a destination capable of matching his ambitions.