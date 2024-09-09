Three key questions ahead of Arsenal’s crucial Tottenham clash

After the international break, Gooners anticipate answers to three key questions. If Arsenal wants to return with a bang and continue their impressive run after the 1-1 draw against Brighton, Mikel Arteta and his technical bench will need to address three key questions:

1. The midfield quandry

Declan Rice and Mikel Merino won’t play against Spurs, but Arteta must still field a strong midfield lineup to help his team win the North London derby. There have been various suggestions regarding the LCM position, but only Arteta and his technical bench know the replacement for Rice and Merino when Arsenal play next.

2. Who’s the first pick for left wing?

On the left wing, Gabriel Martinelli hasn’t performed as well as anticipated. Leandro Trossard has shown flashes of brilliance on the left wing. In the ongoing debate over who should start on the left wing between the two, Raheem Sterling has entered the picture. Many believe that Raheem Sterling still has a lot to offer and that Arteta, who helped him find his form at Manchester City, can bring out the best in him at Arsenal.

It would be fascinating to see how Sterling influences the left wing dynamics and who Arteta selects as his first choice in that position.

3 Riccardo Calafiori full debut

3 games into the season, the Italian winger has only made cameo appearances for Arsenal. Watching him excel in Italy’s win over France (although he was subbed off that game due to injury), some of us Gooners were wondering, as good as he is, why he’s yet to make his debut.

Given the revelation that he isn’t as injured as many initially believed and that he is expected to play Italy’s next game, one may wonder if Arteta would be tempted to start him after the international break.

In the 1-1 draw against Brighton, he had a fantastic cameo appearance, helping Arsenal see out the game a man down. He’s expected to make his debut against Tottenham.

After the international break we would be waiting for the Calafiori full debut, who plays LCM, and the left-wing questions answered for sure?

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…