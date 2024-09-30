Three massive clubs join Arsenal in the race for Real Madrid star

Arsenal faces increased competition in the pursuit of Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin.

The Gunners were highly interested in signing the Ukrainian goalkeeper during the last transfer window, with Goal.com reporting that they even submitted a bid for his signature.

However, Lunin remained at Real Madrid and recently extended his contract with the club.

Despite this, interest in the goalkeeper continues to grow, and this season could potentially be his last at Madrid.

Lunin is seeking more regular playing time, which will be difficult to achieve at Real Madrid. As a result, Los Blancos may be open to selling him, which would be good news for Arsenal.

However, Fichajes reports that Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester United have now entered the race for his signature.

These clubs are also monitoring Lunin and would be interested in adding him as one of their goalkeeping options.

Lunin is likely to prioritise being a first-choice goalkeeper if he leaves Madrid, which will play a significant role in determining his next destination.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lunin will be a good addition to our squad, but if he wants to be the first choice, that will be tough because David Raya is undisputed now.

