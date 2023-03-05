Three men set for Arsenal exit as squad rebuild continues

Arsenal has made a number of changes to their squad in the last few seasons and continues to show they are serious about revamping the group.

The Gunners have replaced most of the players Mikel Arteta inherited at the Emirates when he became manager and more men could leave at the end of this season.

The league leaders are on course to end this term inside the Champions League places and want to bolster their squad to get it prepared for the challenges ahead.

Before they can make any big signings, the Gunners have to offload some of their current squad members and a report on Football Insider has named the men who might leave.

The report claims Mikel Arteta is prepared to offload Kieran Tierney, who is the subject of interest from Newcastle and they might also sell Nuno Tavares, who is spending the season on loan at Olympique Marseille and Albert Sambi Lokonga, who is spending the rest of this term on loan at Crystal Palace.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney should remain because of his quality and we will need him in the Champions League next season.

However, he would want to play more often in the league too, but we cannot give him that when Oleksandr Zinchenko is fit.

Tavares has not done badly, but he or Tierney must leave in the summer and Sambi Lokonga has simply not been good enough.

