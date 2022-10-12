Three more Arsenal Women qualify for 2023 World Cup By Michelle

Switzerland and Republic of Ireland booked finals places with their round 2 wins while Portugal are into the inter-confederation play-offs.

Arsenal winger Katie McCabe and the Republic of Ireland womens team qualified for the Women’s World Cup. McCabe captained her international side to a tight 1-0 victory over Scotland at Hampden Park.

“I can’t actually believe it,” McCabe said to the BBC after the game. “It doesn’t feel real – it’s not sunk in yet. I’m just so proud of the girls…we put our bodies on the line, we worked for each other, we ran for each other: that’s what this team is all about.”

Arsenal defender Jen Beattie was substituted on late in the game for the Scottish side but they failed to breakthrough the Irish defence and dashed their World Cup hopes.

Arsenal midfielder and Switzerland Captain Lia Walti played the full 120 minutes against Wales and Arsenal defender Noelle Maritz provided a great assist leading an equaliser. The game ended 2-1 with Switzerland scoring in the final minutes of extra time, securing their place at the World Cup next summer in Australia and New Zealand.

Teams that have qualified for the 2023 Women´s World Cup

Hosts: 2 (Australia, New Zealand)

AFC: 5 (China, Japan, Philippines*, South Korea, Vietnam*)

CAF: 4 (Morocco*, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia*)

CONCACAF: 4 (Canada, Costa Rica, Jamaica, United States)

CONMEBOL: 3 (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia)

UEFA: 11 (Denmark, England, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Republic of Ireland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland)

Inter-confederation play-offs: 3 TBC

*Debut

These playoff results mean that there could be as many as sixteen Arsenal Women going to Australia and New Zealand for Women´s World Cup action next summer, dependent on team selection. So us Gunners will have plenty to keep us interested through the World Cup competition next summer (July 20th to August 20th 2023).

Michelle Maxwell

