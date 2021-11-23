Three other Premier League clubs battling for Arsenal’s striker target

Youssef En-Nesyri is one of Arsenal’s striker targets to replace Alexandre Lacazette, but the competition for his signature is serious.

The Moroccan is one of the best strikers in La Liga and his performance for Sevilla has made him one of the most sought-after players on the continent.

Arsenal sees him as one player that can bolster their squad if he joins next season, and La Colina de Nervión reported last month that he is Mikel Arteta’s main attacking target.

However, a new report on his future mentions three Premier League clubs also battling to sign him.

Fichajes.net says Manchester United, Manchester City and West Ham need a striker and they all have him on their transfer wishlist.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Being one of the best strikers in Spain isn’t an easy feat, and Arsenal must have expected competition for his signature.

Now, they have to show they mean business by stealing a march on others to land the striker.

If Arteta is convinced that En-Nesyri will provide the goals that his team needs, then the Gunners should push to sign him in the January transfer window.

If Sevilla is reluctant to do a mid-season deal, Arsenal could agree to sign him and allow him to finish this season with the Spanish club before moving to London in the summer.

Dusan Vlahovic is another striker Arsenal is targeting, but he also has a lot of suitors and would probably cost more than En-Nesyri.