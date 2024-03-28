Three players make Edu’s shortlist as Arsenal search for a goal machine

Considering the amount of goals Arsenal has scored this season, it is hard to believe that they do not have a prolific striker like Erling Haaland in their squad.

Mikel Arteta’s side is at the top of the Premier League table on goal difference, having scored more than Liverpool, who have some of the best goal-scorers in the league.

The Gunners have been fantastic in front of goal in 2024 and can finish the term comfortably without the input of the often-injured Gabriel Jesus. However, they also know they need a goal machine in the group and will solve that problem at the end of this campaign.

A report in the Daily Mail claims sporting director Edu has now drawn up a list of targets and has a ten-man shortlist ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Mail reveals Edu’s shortlist includes Ivan Toney, age 28, Brentford, Alexander Isak, 24, Newcastle, Viktor Gyoekeres, 25, Sporting CP, Victor Osimhen, 25, Napoli, Lois Openda, 24, RB Leipzig, Benjamin Sesko, 20, RB Leipzig, Evanilson, 24, Porto, Brian Brobbey, 22, Ajax, Santiago Gimenez, 22, Feyenoord, Victor Boniface, 23, Bayer Leverkusen.

These are some of the top strikers in Europe at the moment, and the Gunners are expected to sign at least one of them.

Although we have done well in terms of scoring goals, we must not overlook the importance of signing a new frontman as it could be the difference between success and failure next term.

