Three squad players that Arsenal could sell easily for a good return

Who should we be considering selling in January?

Arsenal have hit a rough patch and with the January transfer window coming up, it might be the perfect time to shift out some players and bring in some new blood. With our injury concerns growing week by week, there’s a lot of strengthening that could be done, but with a full squad, Arteta and Arsenal would need to sell players if they want to bring any in. Here’s who I would personally consider selling in January if we get the right offers.

First off I think Reiss Nelson is a great player but is a wasted talent on the bench, and although he puts in work when he does get minutes, it does seem like he’s at the club for convenience and is considered as a squad player, not a starter. Although I don’t think we need to sell him, his name is the first that pops into my mind if we want to bring players and I think we would get a decent offer for him too.

Another attacker I’d personally be considering is Eddie Nketiah. Nketiah is a talented young striker who knows how to find the back of the net, but with Arteta favouring Jesus, it’s almost certain that unless Jesus is out due to an injury or it’s a cup game, Nketiah won’t be starting and for me, that’s again just wasted talent on the bench, but I do understand because Jesus is a class above Nketiah. But for Arsenal and his sake I think it’s time he moved to a club where he will be starting because he is good enough. Crystal Palace are rumoured to be interested in him and I’m sure a lot of clubs would be interested and would probably one of the easiest to sell.

Zinchenko is another player I think we should be consider selling, even last season a few Arsenal fans were beginning to question him. He’s obviously a hard worker and clearly loves the club, but when Arteta brought in Timber it was clear that he was worried about the backline, and if Tomiyasu wasn’t injured, I think Zinchenko would still be sitting on the bench. A talented defender but I just don’t think he’s good enough for Arsenal and he’s another one that I don’t think would be difficult to sell.

All these players I think are great players and great people, but when you put your emotions aside, they just aren’t up to the standards that we should be setting if we want to win silverware and with a full squad, players need to be sold to be able to bring any in. We’ve seen first hand what happens now if you mess around with FFP and we can’t be risking anything like that.

You never know, we might not do any business in January, it’s always a tough market to go into and we might not be able to sell on players, to then buy them, but we will have to wait and see. Hopefully the club backs the manager again and we can strengthen the squad going forward.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Who would you consider selling in January that could bring in funds to help our transfer kitty?

Daisy Mae

