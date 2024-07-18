Three players that Arsenal simply must sell because of their ongoing injury problems

Injury concerns and why Arsenal need to cut ties
Arsenal had a solid season last season and again came very close to lifting the Premier League title, coming up against a Manchester City and Liverpool side who meant business. That has consolidated us as one of the teams to beat in both the league and Europe. Mikel Arteta and the recruitment team will be working hard behind the scenes to strengthen and bolster our squad, while also figuring out who we should and shouldn’t be selling this summer transfer window.
While there are a few names being thrown around who we as a club might be willing to sell, the players I truly think need to go this season, aren’t being talked about much and I personally think it’s vital we sell the players who haven’t been consistent and have had continuous injury problems. Although these types of players aren’t always easy to sell, we need to be doing everything we can you offload at least 3 of our first team squad who have rarely been available for selection due to consistent niggling injuries. Here’s the three players I think must be sold this summer.
First off, Thomas Partey. Although Partey is a solid midfielder and when he isn’t injured, he has been called world class and brings something different to our midfield, he just hasn’t be consistent enough for us. He’s an aggressive and strong player and at times has been the backbone of our midfield, but he’s far too injury prone. We could also be able to get decent price for him. Arsenal paid £45 Million for Partey from Atletico Madrid and of course we won’t get anywhere near that back, but we could make a decent £20-25M and it would be the perfect time to cash in while we can.
The second player I think we should be selling is Oleksandr Zinchenko. Zinchenko is another player who seems to always be injured and with the like of Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jakub Kiwior and even Jurrien Timber, being available for the same position, he for me, is the weaker of the lot. Also, with Arsenal targeting Italian defender Calafiori, one defender is going to have to go and it’s a no brainer for me. Zinchenko brings something different to our defence, but he just isn’t the same player he used to be and if it was up to me, I’d be listening to offers for the left back.
And lastly, Gabriel Jesus. Jesus is a player I won’t be angry if we keep, but I do think it’s time to sell him. Like the others, he’s injury prone, he seems to miss more games than he is available and when he is missing it seems to bring the squad down. This of course is because he became so vital to our attacking system and when he’s on form, he’s incredible, but I think we are at a point where we should be investing in up-and-coming strikers and start to build a team for the next 5 years and letting go of the players that are likely to be filling up the treatment room.
What’s your thoughts Gooners?
Daisy Mae
Zinc, ‘yes’, injuries but also defensively suspect (that’s his job) and the whole inverted LB has been rumbled
Partey, ‘yes’, injuries but also advancing years (happens to all of us) and patchy performances, many won’t want hear it but know it that against Everton and Man U particularly Partey was ordinary at best, losing control of midfield that could cost us on another day
Jesus, ‘yes, but not this window’, we must remember Arsenal paid £45m for Jesus as our first choice #9 just 2 seasons ago, the first season Jesus was outstanding, last year good in CL but less so in PL, may be he can regain fitness and then form, but until an established replacement in place Jesus needs to stay
while some fans see Jesus only as Saka back-up, Arteta/Edu still see him at CF albeit behind Havertz now
I’ve also noticed Partey has lost some of his physicality as you’ve pointed out. His ability to pass between the lines and skillfully evade markers remain top notch though. Both him and Jorginho need someone more physical(Rice) to play alongside. Hopefully we can get someone in that midfield with good physical attributes and good passing as well.
I would keep Jesus. He has had injury problems but also he has just had a proper break, give him the chance to show he can recover
Agree. If he’s finally fully recovered both physically and mentally, he has way too much quality not to give him the opportunity to return to the player we all saw before the World Cup devastating injury.
First off,I wouldn’t mind moving Zinchenko and Partey on if suitable offers for the duo arrived, because we are not as dependent on them as we used to, in addition to the injury concerns. Ideally,they can be replaced by new recruits.
I completely disagree on Jesus. With the uncertainties surrounding Nelson and Nketiah,the Brazilian remains the only Arsenal forward who didn’t participate in the summer tournament exertions.
Some of our forwards like Saka might not even be up to speed by the time the league starts. And new signings may take time adapt. We simply need Jesus for atleast the first five matches- he can cover Martinelli,Havertz and Saka.Who knows,a fit and well rested Jesus could regain his pre-2022 world Cup form.
You forgot ESR…Just sayin
Also Vieira andTommi.
Agreed, because an injury-prone player will only waste our player quota
I guess that’s why Arsenal are signing Calafiori
Yes on Partey mostly because of his age and contract status. Whatever his value is currently it is highly doubtful that it will increase and highly probable that it will significantly decrease. Interesting that he was not injury prone before coming to The Arsenal.
Yes on Zinny as I do not see a position for which he can bring enough quality/use to the side.
No on Jesus for many reasons.