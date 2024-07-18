Three players that Arsenal simply must sell because of their ongoing injury problems

Injury concerns and why Arsenal need to cut ties

Arsenal had a solid season last season and again came very close to lifting the Premier League title, coming up against a Manchester City and Liverpool side who meant business. That has consolidated us as one of the teams to beat in both the league and Europe. Mikel Arteta and the recruitment team will be working hard behind the scenes to strengthen and bolster our squad, while also figuring out who we should and shouldn’t be selling this summer transfer window.

While there are a few names being thrown around who we as a club might be willing to sell, the players I truly think need to go this season, aren’t being talked about much and I personally think it’s vital we sell the players who haven’t been consistent and have had continuous injury problems. Although these types of players aren’t always easy to sell, we need to be doing everything we can you offload at least 3 of our first team squad who have rarely been available for selection due to consistent niggling injuries. Here’s the three players I think must be sold this summer.

First off, Thomas Partey. Although Partey is a solid midfielder and when he isn’t injured, he has been called world class and brings something different to our midfield, he just hasn’t be consistent enough for us. He’s an aggressive and strong player and at times has been the backbone of our midfield, but he’s far too injury prone. We could also be able to get decent price for him. Arsenal paid £45 Million for Partey from Atletico Madrid and of course we won’t get anywhere near that back, but we could make a decent £20-25M and it would be the perfect time to cash in while we can.

The second player I think we should be selling is Oleksandr Zinchenko. Zinchenko is another player who seems to always be injured and with the like of Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jakub Kiwior and even Jurrien Timber, being available for the same position, he for me, is the weaker of the lot. Also, with Arsenal targeting Italian defender Calafiori, one defender is going to have to go and it’s a no brainer for me. Zinchenko brings something different to our defence, but he just isn’t the same player he used to be and if it was up to me, I’d be listening to offers for the left back.

And lastly, Gabriel Jesus. Jesus is a player I won’t be angry if we keep, but I do think it’s time to sell him. Like the others, he’s injury prone, he seems to miss more games than he is available and when he is missing it seems to bring the squad down. This of course is because he became so vital to our attacking system and when he’s on form, he’s incredible, but I think we are at a point where we should be investing in up-and-coming strikers and start to build a team for the next 5 years and letting go of the players that are likely to be filling up the treatment room.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

