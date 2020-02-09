Three players that Arsenal need to have improved after winter break

Mikel Arteta needs three of his big stars to up their game after Dubai break.

Arsenal will return from their winter camp in Dubai in a few days as they prepare to take on Newcastle on Sunday.

This camp has afforded Mikel Arteta time to know more about his players and also drill them on his desired style of play.

The goal will be for each player to improve and begin to pull their weight so that the team’s performance can also improve.

While many Arsenal players didn’t do so well before the end of the first half of the season, I want to talk about three players who absolutely have to get better when they return from Dubai this week.

Alexandre Lacazette

The Frenchman can’t seem to buy a goal at the moment and his miss against Burnley before the break just goes to show that he might be suffering from a lack of confidence in front of goal.

The former Lyon man has to hit the ground running when he returns or else he will have to be sold off in the summer.

Mesut Ozil

Ozil has been one of Arsenal’s problems since he signed his current deal. So much has been expected from him yet he has failed to deliver even basic performances time and again.

Arsenal has to try and sell Ozil off in the next transfer window, nevertheless, he has to improve his output for the team or get dropped by Arteta.

Nicolas Pepe

Pepe only signed for Arsenal because they couldn’t afford a move for Wilfried Zaha and the Ivorian has been nothing close to what has been expected of him so far.

Pepe has shown flashes of brilliance during his time at the Emirates, but that is not enough and he needs to become more consistent.

The hope is that he will solve his inconsistency problems during this break and offer the team more.

An article from Ime