Three players who could replace Xhaka at Arsenal

Reports say Jose Mourinho is targeting a move for Granit Xhaka as he rebuilds his AS Roma team (Football London).

The Romans have named the Portuguese boss their new manager and he will look to add as many quality players as he can to their squad.

He knows the Premier League very well and wants to sign some players from the competition.

Xhaka is one of Mikel Arteta’s most trusted men and the Swiss midfielder remains a key part of the club.

However, he may have overstayed his time in London and likely to be excited about a new challenge.

Arsenal is rebuilding their team and everyone has a price. Xhaka is an important cog in the wheel at the Emirates, but the Gunners could still cash in on him when the transfer window reopens.

With a transfer very possible, Express Sports has named three players that they could use as a replacement for him in the summer.

The report says the Gunners have plans to bring in Yves Bissouma and losing Xhaka could speed up that transfer.

Arsenal has also been linked with a move for Denis Zakaria who might be available on a cheap transfer because he has 12 months left on his current deal at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Finally, it says Joe Willock’s fine form on-loan at Newcastle United means he can have time to play regularly in midfield next season.