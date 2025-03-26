Three positions Arsenal need to strengthen, except center-forward

The general consensus of this campaign so far, is that we would’ve done much better with a killer at center-forward. Even before we lost our two striking options to injury at the start of the year, our struggles there have been constant all campaign. Attacking performances against the likes of Everton, Fulham and Newcastle from the first half of the season can attest to that. From those three games alone, we lost a combined total of 7 points after managing just the solitary goal against Fulham. Those matches were just a few examples of our struggles in attack even when Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz were fit. Further highlighting our struggles all season.

Arsenal have already started the hunt for a quality number 9, there have been reports linking us to virtually all the top strikers in Europe with Alexander Isak being a recurring name throughout. Despite the need to strengthen that area however, there are still a lot of holes that will need filling up in the squad. This necessity will be born out of contract expiry, end of loans and the need to logically improve a few areas.

In my opinion, this three positions below will require new additions:

● Left wing: Were it not for the emergency of Ethan Nwaneri I would’ve said both wings, however the youngster and Bukayo Saka will have the right-wing covered for next season. Raheem Sterling will return to Chelsea at the end of his loan barring some awful decision making from the club. This will now leave us with only Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli as options on the left. This is not ideal, especially when both have failed to make any significant impact on this campaign. Leandro Trossard will be on the wrong side of 30 in December so you can imagine the need to inject more youth in that area as well. Gabriel Martinelli represents the perfect solution given his age but since he has failed to improve since the 2022/23 campaign, we cannot bank on him for next season either. Nico Williams is said to be Mikel Arteta’s dream signing on the wing but there have been links to the likes of Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo and Brighton’s Simon Adingra in the past. Any of those three will be fantastic additions to the side especially when paired with top class striker!

● Midfield: defensive midfield to be more specific and this will be necessitated by the likely departures of Thomas Partey and Jorginho. Both will see their contracts run out at the end of the season, the latter is all but confirmed to depart but questions have remained on Thomas Partey’s future with the club. He has split the opinion among gooners regarding a contract extension. On one hand, his campaign has been solid thus far but concerns about his age are on another. With the groundwork already laid in January for the acquisition of Martin Zubimendi, we will have a head start to find a replacement for Jorginho in the squad. Whether we add another midfielder will depend on Partey getting his contract extended or not. If the Ghanaian moves on, Bruno Guimarâes has been rumored to be favored by Andrea Berta.

● Goalkeeper: Even months after his deadline day acquisition last summer, the signing of Neto on a season-long loan deal has failed to make sense. We signed him with the intention to provide David Raya some rest all through the campaign and potentially some competition but neither has really happened this season. The EFL Cup was where we expected him to come handy however he was cup tied having played in the competition for Bournemouth this season. This meant that we started a pair of teenagers in goal for the third and fourth round of the competition, one of which was 16-year-old Jack Porter! Neto will return to Bournemouth at the end of his contract which will create a void that will require attention in the summer. Bringing a quality back-up will not only provide a rotation option for David Raya, it will also help keep the Spaniard on his toes. Espanyol’s Joan Garcia has been a recurring name for months now and probably the most feasible option in the summer. Regardless of who we’re targeting, the most important thing will be to get it done in the summer.

Any other area I might have missed? Thoughts will be much appreciated gooners!

BENJAMIN KENNETH

