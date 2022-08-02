Three big positives we have learned from Arsenal pre-season

The things that have glaringly improved in the Arsenal team since the last campaign. by Nonny
1. Scoring proficiency: When you take a look at Arsenal’s pre-season results, you will notice that there is an improvement in the team’s scoring ratio, especially against rival teams. For example, Arsenal defeated Chelsea 4-0, and the Gunners defeated Sevilla 6-0. The results mentioned above are notable improvements in the attack because Arsenal struggled to defeat numerous opponents last season, especially in the English Premier League. Furthermore, the team has won six out of their seven pre-season games. This is a great moral boost for the players going into the 2022/23 season. Though I wasn’t fully convinced about chasing Jesus but I now think that the board made the right decision by signing Gabriel Jesus.
2. Defensive Resilience: If you’ve been watching the team in the pre-season games, you will notice that the defence is becoming more organized. You would also agree that the defenders are becoming more responsible, especially in the aspect of decision-making. This is another notable improvement. One unique thing about the defence in the pre-season is that they did not concede any goal against most rival teams. For example, Chelsea, Everton, and Sevilla. The above statistics shows that the defence is improving.
Time for some a§§ kicking,COYG!!!
The team is definitely heading in the right direction….but we are not quite there. If either Partey or Jesus got injured, which can easily happen, we would not have enough depth to manage that. We are so close to out best challenge for years. Tielemans is a NO brainer. A top player and easily affordable. If we miss him it will self-harm. If Jesus gets injured Nketiah is not going to keep us challenging on his own, fact, so another striker is imperative. Cody Gakpo looks like he can play across the front and wide. We can easily do ‘Arsenal’ normal and not quite finish the job, or we can become Arsenal the ‘great’ by finishing the transfer window in style.
Great results and I really liked the dynamic formation. Can’t wait to watch our first EPL game
But if our B team succumbed to Brentford’s physicality, they could also get bullied by Palace’s big players. Maybe that’s why we’re still linked with Cody Gakpo
Yeah, several steps in the right direction during this off-season, but not there just yet. Still a lot of players to offload/resolve futures, then I guess Arsenal can look at hopefully getting towards the end of the jigsaw puzzle.