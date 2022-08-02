Three big positives we have learned from Arsenal pre-season

The things that have glaringly improved in the Arsenal team since the last campaign. by Nonny

1. Scoring proficiency: When you take a look at Arsenal’s pre-season results, you will notice that there is an improvement in the team’s scoring ratio, especially against rival teams. For example, Arsenal defeated Chelsea 4-0, and the Gunners defeated Sevilla 6-0. The results mentioned above are notable improvements in the attack because Arsenal struggled to defeat numerous opponents last season, especially in the English Premier League. Furthermore, the team has won six out of their seven pre-season games. This is a great moral boost for the players going into the 2022/23 season. Though I wasn’t fully convinced about chasing Jesus but I now think that the board made the right decision by signing Gabriel Jesus.

2. Defensive Resilience: If you’ve been watching the team in the pre-season games, you will notice that the defence is becoming more organized. You would also agree that the defenders are becoming more responsible, especially in the aspect of decision-making. This is another notable improvement. One unique thing about the defence in the pre-season is that they did not concede any goal against most rival teams. For example, Chelsea, Everton, and Sevilla. The above statistics shows that the defence is improving.

3. In addition,, the appointment of Martin Odegaard, the youngster, as the new captain of the first team is an indication that there is little or no sentiment from the manager to several senior players. This decision will further enhance the level of discipline in the team, as no player would feel more important. Though still not completely convinced, I think that the team is heading in the right direction.

