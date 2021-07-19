Three Premier League clubs also want to bring Arsenal’s target back to England

Arsenal wants Philippe Coutinho, but more Premier League clubs are looking to sign him.

The Gunners remain in the hunt for new midfielders and need a creative one after losing Martin Odegaard in the summer.

Philippe Coutinho is one of the players that Barcelona has informed that can leave the club this summer.

He has been linked with a move to the Emirates since the start of Mikel Arteta’s reign.

However, Arsenal has failed in their bid to land him so far.

The Brazilian was one of the best players in the Premier League before he left Liverpool for Barcelona in 2018.

The move hasn’t proven to be a success, but his time at Liverpool showed that he is a genuine talent who can be trusted to deliver in England.

Sport says Liverpool, Everton and Wolves are also keen to add him to their squad ahead of the new campaign.

If he favours a move to England, he may look at a return to Liverpool because they play in the Champions League.

However, the Reds don’t appear to be interested in a move for him at the moment.

It remains unclear if Arsenal will still beat his other suitors to sign him.