Three Premier League clubs are considering a move for unsettled Arsenal star

Aaron Ramsdale could still leave Arsenal in this transfer window as several clubs continue to show interest in his signature.

The goalie is pondering his future at the Emirates and is expected to leave if an offer comes for him to be a first-choice player at another club.

Arsenal will allow him to leave this summer, having made him unavailable for transfers in January.

Several clubs remain interested, and a report on Talk Sport reveals that Wolves, Nottingham Forest, and Southampton are all keen on signing him this summer.

These clubs are considering making goalkeeper changes, and Ramsdale is a prominent name on their shopping lists.

The Euro 2024 finalist has just returned to training with the Gunners, but with just over two weeks left before the new season begins, Arsenal would like his future sorted sooner rather than later.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale seems happy to stay on as our second choice, which is good, but if he wants out, his suitors must be quick.

We need to finish our summer business as soon as we can so that we can focus on the new season.

A late offer should be rejected unless we can find a replacement for the former Sheffield United man.

