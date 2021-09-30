Three Premier League clubs queuing to sign Arsenal man that wants more first-team football

Brentford, Aston Villa and Leeds United want to sign Arsenal attacker Eddie Nketiah, according to transfer insider, Ekrem Konur.

The attacker has struggled to play for the Gunners this season after starting the campaign with an injury.

However, he scored against AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup recently to remind some of his suitors of what he can do.

The Englishman will hardly get minutes in the Premier League in this campaign unless perhaps there is an injury crisis at the club.

Konur insists on Twitter that he wants to play regularly as soon as possible and has the intention of leaving the Emirates in January.

It had been thought that he would run down his contract at Arsenal and leave as a free agent in the summer.

However, this development means that Arsenal can now make some money from his sale.

The trio of Premier League clubs can offer him more minutes that his development needs at the moment.

Arsenal will also not stand in his way as Mikel Arteta looks to groom Folarin Balogun to become the next striker to break into their first team.

Nketiah has failed to reach the heights expected of him when he first broke into the Arsenal first team and will look to develop his career elsewhere now.