Three Premier League clubs reportedly keen on contract rebel Eddie Nketiah

The Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth has been giving an update on the players that are expected to be leaving Arsenal this summer, and it would appear that Eddie Nketiah has played his last game for the Gunners.

With just one year left on his contract at the Emirates, it was reported that Arteta was trying to persuade the 22 year-old to sign a new contract to secure his resale value and perhaps a loan deal next season.

According to Sheth, Arsenal have failed in the contract talks and now have little choice but to listen to any proposals that arrive on the table. He was quoted on HITC as saying: “As for departures [at Arsenal], Eddie Nketiah…

“Now, there was talk about an extension to his contract. He only has one year left. I am now being told that Arsenal are listening to offers for Eddie Nketiah.

“They tried to tie him down to a new deal but it hasn’t transpired that they managed to do that.

“Bayer Leverkusen are one of four clubs we are told that are interested. The other three, we are told come from the Premier League.”

To be honest, it is hardly a surprise that Nketiah would be looking to move on to get regular game time, as he has dropped behind Aubameyang, Lacazette, Saka and Martinelli in the pecking order for Arsenal’s front line, and only made four EPL starts in the last campaign . But it would be a loss to Arsenal in filling their homegrown quota next season.

At least if there are Premier League clubs interested we should be sure of securing a good price for our once highly promising young striker…