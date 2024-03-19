Three Premier League clubs set to slug it out for Arsenal star

Eddie Nketiah finds himself in demand as Arsenal prepares to offload the English striker in the summer transfer window.

Nketiah has struggled to secure regular playing time this season, facing stiff competition from Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus ahead of him in the pecking order.

The emergence of Havertz, in particular, has made it challenging for Nketiah to break into the starting lineup at Arsenal.

With Arsenal rumoured to be eyeing a new striker at the end of the season, Nketiah’s prospects at the club appear bleak.

Consequently, Nketiah is now linked with a move away from Arsenal, with several Premier League sides expressing interest.

According to the Yorkshire Post, Fulham, Wolves, and Crystal Palace have all shown interest in acquiring Nketiah’s services.

These clubs are confident that Nketiah possesses the talent to strengthen their respective squads and are keen to secure his signature as soon as possible.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah is not up to the standard to perform for the current Arsenal team and has to find a new home.

The teams that have been linked with a move for him are sides that he can perform well for and if they make a good offer for his signature, we should sell.