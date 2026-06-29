Three Premier League teams will challenge Arsenal for Ligue 1 youngster

Ayyoub Bouaddi is attracting significant attention in world football, with Arsenal among several clubs monitoring the highly rated midfielder as they look to strengthen for the future. His rapid development has made him one of the most closely followed young talents in Europe.

Alongside Arsenal, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly interested in the midfielder, who continues to build his reputation with composed, mature performances. His displays at the World Cup have further strengthened his standing among Europe’s elite clubs.

Arsenal Facing Major Transfer Competition

Arsenal are not alone in their pursuit, as reported by The Sun, with Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United also competing for his signature. The level of interest reflects his growing reputation and the expectation that he could become a leading midfielder in the years ahead.

Bouaddi recently signed a new long-term contract with Lille OSC, who remain keen to keep him at the club. However, the extension also places the French side in a stronger negotiating position, allowing them to demand a substantial fee should they decide to sell him this summer.

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to be patient in their approach, recognising that immediate first-team opportunities at the Emirates may be limited at this stage of his development. This could influence both the timing and feasibility of any potential move.

Future Of Bouaddi Remains Open

His future is expected to become clearer after the World Cup, although Arsenal remain among the leading contenders to secure his signature if a transfer becomes possible. The situation is being closely monitored by multiple top clubs across Europe.

For now, Bouaddi continues to attract strong interest from across Europe as clubs assess their midfield options ahead of the next transfer window. His performances are likely to keep him high on the list of several elite recruiters.

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