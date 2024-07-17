Three Real Sociedad players on Arsenal’s radar this summer

Arsenal has been closely monitoring La Liga players in recent months, with a focus on several from Real Sociedad.

One of their primary targets is Mikel Merino, who impressed with his performances for Spain at Euro 2024. Merino is highly regarded and has attracted interest from multiple clubs.

However, Arsenal’s interest isn’t limited to Merino alone. According to a report in The Sun, they are also keen on two other Real Sociedad players.

The report states that Arsenal is interested in Martin Zubimendi and Ander Barrenetxea, both of whom have been pivotal figures for Sociedad.

Zubimendi and Barrenetxea may see the opportunity to work under Mikel Arteta in London as enticing.

While it may be challenging for Arsenal to sign all three players simultaneously, there is a strong possibility that at least one of them could join the club this summer, with potential for further acquisitions in subsequent transfer windows.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sociedad is one of the overperforming clubs in Spain and this is because of the fine performances of their top players.

These players who have caught our attention can do a fine job for us if we add them to our squad now.

