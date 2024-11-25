Three reasons Arsenal fans should stop questioning Mikel Arteta for the moment

There have been a few articles and comments on Just Arsenal lately questioning Mikel Arteta; who could replace him if necessary and the thought that the last two seasons were the best times we could or should have won the PL, as our opponents are getting stronger all the time.
I’m hoping to cover all three scenarios in one article, so here goes :
1. The question of Mikel being our best choice.
There seems to be little point in asking this question, at least until the end of this season.
Mr Kroenke has made it abundantly clear that a they are fully behind Arteta and, the nigh on, £800 million he’s invested proves that point – meanwhile the manager himself has said he sees no reason to be tempted by any other club, so let’s put that one to bed.
3. I’m now going to tackle point three next – the last two seasons being our best opportunities to become PL champions once again… I don’t believe that for one second and here’s why:
Liverpool / Arne Slot
Chelsea / Enzo Maresca
Manure / Rubin Amurin
Brighton / Fabian Hurzeler
Spuds / Ange Postecoglon
Mikel Arteta has now been at the club for five years, developed his own squad, his own style of play and is now in phase five of his plan.
All of the others mentioned above are, either in their first full season or second season, and we all know how long it took Mikel to get to where we are today…five seasons!!!!!
Some will say Mikel had more work to do, but, as has been pointed out, he won a trophy in his first season and I wonder if Enzo, Rubin, Arne and Fabian will do the same – Ange, of course hasn’t!!
So, surely, those five years will be of immense importance as we battle these newcomers to the PL?
2. Finally, who could have replaced Mikel if needed?
Enzo, Ruben, Arne and Fabian perhaps?
It seems that these men have passed us by and, in my opinion, we don’t need to replace Mikel anyway!!
Let’s wait until the end of the season and I’m hoping all this guesswork will go away, but rest assured there are top class managers and coaches out there who could and would jump at the chance of being at The Arsenal… especially if Mikel Arteta fails to win something this season and Mr Kronkie decides to act.
As a final observation, it seems City115 and Pep are going through a bad patch, so there might just be a further vacancy one way or another!
Your thoughts fellow Gooners?
Ken1945
Arteta will be fully responsible for our achievement or failure at the end of the season, so we don’t need to harass him
The questions will come if he fails to win a major trophy and I believe Kroenke will be ready to replace him if it happens
I just want Arteta to stop making Havertz deputizing Odegaard because of Havertz’s limited technical skills for the role and stop starting Trossard because he’s single-handedly cost us seven points, to prevent us from getting the fourth red card in EPL
Each season now, particularly after the previous two, that Arsenal doesn’t win the title clearly puts an increasing amount of pressure on Arteta.
His case isn’t helped, as I’ve said in other posts, by the fact that there’s scant little to show in the trophy cabinet since he arrived in 2019. An additional domestic cup/Europa League win in the interim would have helped, I think. There are lots of factors at work of course but, unfortunately, Arteta has been the coach, so he’s where “the buck stops” – fairly or not.
Obviously, all this will be academic should Arsenal win the title this season, but should they fail (and winning the CL would also be great, but realistically there’s far less chance) then Arteta’s position will be a lot weaker, especially since his close friend/supporter, Edu, has now left the club.
It doesn’t mean Arteta will be sacked in the summer if Arsenal fails, but the possibility is there in my opinion and, unfortunately for him, the likely availability of other well qualified (potential) candidates may prove to be a temptation hard for the owners to resist.
Oh my word 😳! Let’s see arne slot lift the epl this season and Mikel Arteta after 5 years couldn’t do it with £800m spent.. and all this pro ARTETA keeps on waiting for season after season
If arne slot win the epl on his debut season, without spending shit then ARTETA has no excuse after 5 years a wend 800m spent on players
I say If Arnie wins the league and Enzo finishes above us, then Mikel should be sacked. 5 years and counting, should we wait another 17 years then hire his replacement? Ange drubbed City 4-0, while we limped home 1-1.Arsenal fans needs better.
Go on and on with your excuses for him. That should be a major trophy enough for you guys
Imo the money is insignificant
800m and we have a squad capable of challenging
Previously to the spend We had a squad of players we needed out the door, picking up vast salaries and not committing to the club
I, like you beleive he needs to win something major this season to justify
I still feel city are the team to beat this season and not pool, even though they are 9 in front of us.
They were this far ahead of us this time last season and died at the end.
Don’t get me wrong pool are a good side and good sides win even when playing badly but there is something not right about them and will get found out
It still a long way to go and a heck of a lot of points to win and drop
Imo we will be there fighting it out come last 5 games of the season
Onwards and upwards
If I hear the word phase again in a sentence along with Arteta’s name.
Stop with this phase garbage.
All the talk of this phase and that phase.
I’ll tell you what phase I’m at shall I, it’s called the Arteta out phase if he doesn’t produce the Premier League title this season.
Lmao that was bait Ken and the usual suspects will show up, some already have.