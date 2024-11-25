Three reasons Arsenal fans should stop questioning Mikel Arteta for the moment

There have been a few articles and comments on Just Arsenal lately questioning Mikel Arteta; who could replace him if necessary and the thought that the last two seasons were the best times we could or should have won the PL, as our opponents are getting stronger all the time.

I’m hoping to cover all three scenarios in one article, so here goes :

1. The question of Mikel being our best choice.

There seems to be little point in asking this question, at least until the end of this season.

Mr Kroenke has made it abundantly clear that a they are fully behind Arteta and, the nigh on, £800 million he’s invested proves that point – meanwhile the manager himself has said he sees no reason to be tempted by any other club, so let’s put that one to bed.

3. I’m now going to tackle point three next – the last two seasons being our best opportunities to become PL champions once again… I don’t believe that for one second and here’s why:

Liverpool / Arne Slot

Chelsea / Enzo Maresca

Manure / Rubin Amurin

Brighton / Fabian Hurzeler

Spuds / Ange Postecoglon

Mikel Arteta has now been at the club for five years, developed his own squad, his own style of play and is now in phase five of his plan.

All of the others mentioned above are, either in their first full season or second season, and we all know how long it took Mikel to get to where we are today…five seasons!!!!!

Some will say Mikel had more work to do, but, as has been pointed out, he won a trophy in his first season and I wonder if Enzo, Rubin, Arne and Fabian will do the same – Ange, of course hasn’t!!

So, surely, those five years will be of immense importance as we battle these newcomers to the PL?

2. Finally, who could have replaced Mikel if needed?

Enzo, Ruben, Arne and Fabian perhaps?

It seems that these men have passed us by and, in my opinion, we don’t need to replace Mikel anyway!!

Let’s wait until the end of the season and I’m hoping all this guesswork will go away, but rest assured there are top class managers and coaches out there who could and would jump at the chance of being at The Arsenal… especially if Mikel Arteta fails to win something this season and Mr Kronkie decides to act.

As a final observation, it seems City115 and Pep are going through a bad patch, so there might just be a further vacancy one way or another!

Your thoughts fellow Gooners?

Ken1945

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…