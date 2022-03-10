Three reasons why Arsenal may lose Top Four race to Tottenham

The Premier league last weekend was a real spectacle to behold, as all 10 games played provided the delight of attacking football. Showing the reason why the premier league is regarded as one of the best leagues in the world of football. One special note from last weekend is the fact that the race for top four is on, as four teams currently battle for a fourth spot with Arsenal currently leading the race by 1 point over Manchester United.

This article is focused on discussing reasons why Arsenal may fail to achieve their dream of returning to Champions League football this season, as Spurs and Manchester United knock hard on the door. This has nothing to do with Arteta-in or Arteta-out agenda as frequently used here.

1) Tougher Fixtures:

Arsenal are the only team left in the race for Top Four with a tougher fixture list, as they still have to play Chelsea, Liverpool, Leicester, Tottenham and Manchester United. Compared to Tottenham who are only looking to face Arsenal and Manchester United while relishing a run with the bottom half of the table.

2) Arteta’s Inexperience:

Mikel Arteta is still slightly inexperienced compared to someone like Antonio Conte, who is trying to prove to the world that he is an incredible veteran in the world of management. Conte has his eyes set on getting Tottenham in the top four by the end of the season, and if it boils down to the North London derby at Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium, Arteta’s inexperience may get the better of him and force Arsenal into a costly error that might affect their chances of getting into the Top Four.

3) Lack of squad depth:

Arsenal’s squad depth is seriously concerning after the 2022 January transfer window even though the team has been doing great it still remains a concern, because there is lack of adequate cover in many areas.

So far we have managed to keep a fitter squad but that is also down to playing only 3 games in the last month, let’s see how the boys will fare with many games coming up, injury to key players could cost us a Top 4 spot…

What are your thoughts on Arsenal’s chances of being in the Top Four by the end of the season?

