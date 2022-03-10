Three reasons why Arsenal may lose Top Four race to Tottenham

The Premier league last weekend was a real spectacle to behold, as all 10 games played provided the delight of attacking football. Showing the reason why the premier league is regarded as one of the best leagues in the world of football. One special note from last weekend is the fact that the race for top four is on, as four teams currently battle for a fourth spot with Arsenal currently leading the race by 1 point over Manchester United.
This article is focused on discussing reasons why Arsenal may fail to achieve their dream of returning to Champions League football this season, as Spurs and Manchester United knock hard on the door. This has nothing to do with Arteta-in or Arteta-out agenda as frequently used here.
1) Tougher Fixtures:
Arsenal are the only team left in the race for Top Four with a tougher fixture list, as they still have to play Chelsea, Liverpool, Leicester, Tottenham and Manchester United. Compared to Tottenham who are only looking to face Arsenal and Manchester United while relishing a run with the bottom half of the table.
2) Arteta’s Inexperience:
Mikel Arteta is still slightly inexperienced compared to someone like Antonio Conte, who is trying to prove to the world that he is an incredible veteran in the world of management. Conte has his eyes set on getting Tottenham in the top four by the end of the season, and if it boils down to the North London derby at Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium, Arteta’s inexperience may get the better of him and force Arsenal into a costly error that might affect their chances of getting into the Top Four.
3) Lack of squad depth:
Arsenal’s squad depth is seriously concerning after the 2022 January transfer window even though the team has been doing great it still remains a concern, because there is lack of adequate cover in many areas.
So far we have managed to keep a fitter squad but that is also down to playing only 3 games in the last month, let’s see how the boys will fare with many games coming up, injury to key players could cost us a Top 4 spot…
What are your thoughts on Arsenal’s chances of being in the Top Four by the end of the season?
Gun down
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Are Arsenal worthy of a Top Four finish?
27 CommentsAdd a Comment
Assuming Arsenal loose all five of ‘difficult’ fixture, and win 8 easy fixtures they will end up with 72m points. Similarly Spurs loose two dicfficult fixtures and win their remaining 8 easy fixtures they will still end up with 69 points. See, both of us are over simplifying otherwise complex permutations.
God bless you. This article just didnt make any real sense, all the three points raised are just mere talk of somebody trying to just write an article.
You are absolutely right. I don’t know why so much hatred on Arsenal getting into the top four. They can even end up with top three.
8 Easy fixtures? I wouldn’t call Southampton away, Newcastle away and West Ham away easy fixtures
Yes, but Spurs have got 12 games remaining, not 10. So add up again. Having said that, the author thinks that Arsenal’s game against Leicester (11th) is “difficult”, whereas Spurs’ games against West Ham (6th) and Liverpool (2nd) are apparently easy…
Spurs will still have 2 games left to play though….there is over simplifying and then there is not being able to count.
Hmmmmm!!!
You do realise the Tottenham have to play Liverpool, Leicester and West Ham as well as Manchester United and Arsenal? Other than the lack of any form of fact checking, great article lol.
God bless you. This article just didnt make any real sense, all the three points raised are just mere talk of somebody trying to just write an article.
Hmmm, interesting article, but i have to disagree….
Yes, on paper, we do have a far tougher run in than the spuds You forget to mention that they also have West Ham to play – a team who always raises their game when playing spurs and will no doubt give them a very tough game.
Notwithstanding this, i believe we will get 4th, as we have momentum and consistency on our side.
We also have a better defensive balance than spurs, as their defence looks all over the place. Just imagine how they’ll cope with Saka and Martinelli down the wings and with Oodegard pulling the strings. I think spurs will struggle.
You mention that we have a smaller squad than them. Perhaps we do, but when they dont have the quality in depth to come off the bench to change games, what use is a larger squad??
Also, given that our one of our games in hand is actually against spurs, once that games is played, we STILL wouldve played one game less than them, so a loss wont be the end of the world as we have a chance to win our next game against a different opposition to get points against. If we cant beat spurs and utd, then a draw against either isnt a bad result at all.
While our other games vs the likes of brighton, villa, newcastle and some others wont be easy, we have a spirit, bond, hunger and desire within the team that should see us over the line.
Now, more than ever, is the time for our fans, both at home, away and those of the armchair variety, get behind the team and make a real difference. It’s clear to see just how the team respond when the crowd gets behind them, instead of the poisonous atmosphere we all know was happening.
Get behind this team and if we happen to miss out on top 4 for whatever reason, let’s remain positive and trust in the process.
COYG!!
Arsenal does not have a tougher schedule. Spurs and Arsenals schedules are equally testing. Because there are so few games left and so much time to play them Arsenal will only have three weeks of the remaining 14 weeks when we play a mid week game. Arsenal only has Tomi out with injury. Arteta is now a hardened PL manager and knows his squad inside out whereas Conte has barely arrived at Spurs. Massive game Man U and Spurs. Our season could be decided this weekend. Have to take care of the Foxes first of course. So Arsenal with a lead and a game in hand remain warm favourite to secure top 4. Unless we implode top 4 is ours for the taking. Although I would still be happy with my original prediction of 5/6.
Not even making sense 🥴
Not what I expected
and who told you we cannot win all the big games including Spurs whether they have Conte or not because we are also a big club like MAN U , Liverpool , City and Chelsea so why should be afraid of them? The era of having the fear factor of playing against the so called big team is no more now with Arteta in charge. He knows all this problem while at Arsenal and he was seconding Pep and he has been trying to remove it from the mind or head of the players, making them understand the value of ARSENAL fc and why as a player you must fight and die on the pitch for the club in order to bring back the old good days. So this Article just does’nt make sense at all and not what all Arsenal fans want to be hearing. I come in peace.
I think it’s almost pointless to speculate. This season has been so up and down for all the teams going for top 4 + different teams with different amounts of games in hand so who knows what will happen.
Think we’ll only get a true picture with about 6 games left.
@PJ-SA
RealTalk…
Your first point is the one that could make Spuds finish above us, which is about our tougher fixtures
We still have to play against Liverpool, Man United, Chelsea, West Ham and them, whereas they just have four tough games
Correction to the above – Spurs need to play both Leicester Liverpool as well.
Plus they have to travel to Anfield and OT. Where as Man U and Liverpool both have to go to the Emirates.
In fact, Arsenal only has 3 trips out of London left. Villa, Sham and Newcastle.
Not so sure Spurs run in is THAT much easier than Arsenal’s when considering those factors. Easier, yes. But not by lots.
It’s a good point Ben, Home advantage appears to be more of a factor this season for all teams compared to last now that we have the fans back in
So maybe it will be more about where than against who
I’m a THFC supporter & before anyone accuses me of stalking, this article came up on a THFC newsfeed.
So, I can be & am always completely honest & my message to the author of this article is
1. Football is played on grass & not paper, so the hypotheticals are irrelevant.
2. Arteta is doing just fine with….
3. The squad he has & more credit to him if you think he has an ‘inadequate’ depth of squad.
4. Spursy – told you all I was honest!
Obviously I hope THFC do pip AFC to the post but won’t be counting my cockerels any time soon.
Must dig out that Lasagne recipe Stew!
Seriously, I always appreciate posts by other fans on here, cheers
Arsenal will qualify for top 100%they’ll get Tottenham will also lose and arsenal will beat them.They’ll be prepared for that game but,i don’t see arsenal losing that game.for about ABOUT exspirience.If it was exspirience Watford would’ve won last week,with an experience or veteran coach?Don’t Asenal beat Manchester City & liverpool and even the almigthy Jose Mourinho “JESUS CHRIST”in a league game as manager to Tottehamham hot spurse pess.They won’t qualifier above ARSENAL they should beat Manchester United first.
Do your homework before u try arguing about “tougher” fixture list for Arsenal; U forgot to mention Spurs have Leicester, West Ham &… oh Liverpool away!
To Tottenham? I don’t think so! To ManU? Maybe
Has anyone seen that Abramovich is being sanctioned by the UK government? The ramifications could be huge for them. Apparently they can’t sell tickets to matches at the moment..?
Just saw that. Arsenal should now be aiming for third now!
Their advantage over us is they got a complete striker in Kane and there is great chemistry between him and Son. Could be a formidable trio in future with Kulu in the mix.