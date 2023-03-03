Three reasons why Arsenal should now be hot favourites to win the EPL title

What a ride Arsenal is on; they came out of nowhere this season to find themselves at the top of the Premier League and haven’t let go. After their dominant 4-0 win over Everton, Arsenal are now leading the title charge with 60 points, 5 points ahead of defending champions Manchester City, who are second.
Even though there is that huge point gap, the league looks to be tight according to how things are now, considering that not only Manchester City but also Manchester United are showing interest in being the league’s title contenders this season despite being 11 points off the top spot but with a game in hand.
With at least 14 games to go, anything can happen, but, personally, I think Arsenal stand a better chance of beating the other English Premier League sides and becoming the new champions.
Here are some of the reasons why I believe this:
1. They are now 5 points clear of their main competitor, Manchester City, who is in second place and 11 points ahead of 3rd-placed Manchester United. Of the two, Manchester City has easily dropped points this season. Manchester United seem to be in good form, but they may be pressured by the tight schedule they have.
2. Gabriel Jesus, Arteta’s talisman, could be back soon. The Brazilian was a hit in Arsenal colours before getting injured. Since getting injured in the Qatar World Cup, he has been out of action for over eight weeks. His return will be a big boost to the team.
3. Jorginho and Leandro Trossard’s winter transfer deals have cushioned Arsenal against the injury struggles many predicted would impede their title charge. Arteta can now not only rotate his team but also have a strong squad when an injury arises in midfield or attack.
What do you think about these reasons? The comment section below is open for your opinion…
Daniel O
The Citizens are still the favorite though not a hot one mainly because of their experience and the mighty assemble squad at their disposal.
But somthing now tells me whoever catch us shall surely win.
Todays betting:
Arsenal 4/5
City. 11/10
Man U. 12/1
N’Cast 500/1
Tot. 500/1
Liv. 750/1
Pat
I agree with you that we are on one hell of a ride and enjoying the moment
I don’t agree with you that we have come out of no where
Last season we showed at times we could give as good as we get
We just needed more consistency
Winning by just getting over the line but some on here said not good enough but couldn’t see beyond the end of there nose that Winning at all cost breeds confidence
I am so happy for MA and some of the team as they took a lot of stick
I even gave some and especially xhaka who I thought was not good enough for us at times
I stand corrected this season and he has been a rock
We have a good chance of seeing off all comers but again if we are still there or there abouts come end of March then I believe we could capture the big prize. A long way to go still.
Onwards and upwards
Game by game please. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Though I’m excited about our current squad. We look good enough to challenge any opponent. I still want us open the gap a little wider than 5 points come April. Then I will begin to shout louder of us winning the league. With the return injured players, I see arsenal finishing strongly. Let’s keep our fingers crossed as this seems to be promising.
I would only consider us having better chance than Man City if we manage to win all our games in March and the games against Liverpool/ Chelsea in April
We still have to play against four big teams:
– Liverpool vs Arsenal at Anfield: We should get at least one point here
– Man City vs Arsenal at Etihad: We’d likely lose, because they have better attacking cohesion and quality on the bench
– Arsenal vs Chelsea at the Emirates: We must win here, otherwise Man City could overtake us since they have way easier fixtures
– Newcastle vs Arsenal at St James Park: Another must-win game
Man City just need to play against three big teams at Etihad stadium