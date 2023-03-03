Three reasons why Arsenal should now be hot favourites to win the EPL title

What a ride Arsenal is on; they came out of nowhere this season to find themselves at the top of the Premier League and haven’t let go. After their dominant 4-0 win over Everton, Arsenal are now leading the title charge with 60 points, 5 points ahead of defending champions Manchester City, who are second.

Even though there is that huge point gap, the league looks to be tight according to how things are now, considering that not only Manchester City but also Manchester United are showing interest in being the league’s title contenders this season despite being 11 points off the top spot but with a game in hand.

With at least 14 games to go, anything can happen, but, personally, I think Arsenal stand a better chance of beating the other English Premier League sides and becoming the new champions.

Here are some of the reasons why I believe this:

1. They are now 5 points clear of their main competitor, Manchester City, who is in second place and 11 points ahead of 3rd-placed Manchester United. Of the two, Manchester City has easily dropped points this season. Manchester United seem to be in good form, but they may be pressured by the tight schedule they have.

2. Gabriel Jesus, Arteta’s talisman, could be back soon. The Brazilian was a hit in Arsenal colours before getting injured. Since getting injured in the Qatar World Cup, he has been out of action for over eight weeks. His return will be a big boost to the team.

3. Jorginho and Leandro Trossard’s winter transfer deals have cushioned Arsenal against the injury struggles many predicted would impede their title charge. Arteta can now not only rotate his team but also have a strong squad when an injury arises in midfield or attack.

Daniel O

