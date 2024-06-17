Three reasons why Barcelona star could be keen to join Leah in the Arsenal Womens team

Barcelona Femeni midfielder Keira Walsh is being linked with a move to Arsenal. According to The Athletic’s Charlotte Harpur, Arsenal are interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Keira Walsh. Arsenal’s Arseblog Tim Stillman said that they were interested in signing her last summer, but Barcelona refused to let her go.

Arsenal were very interested last summer but Barcelona weren’t willing to countenance it. Interesting to see whether contract situation now changes things. https://t.co/ENKwbbqNpS — Tim Stillman (@Stillmanator) June 14, 2024

With coach Jonatan Giraldez departing for the Washington Spirit, Barcelona is likely to undergo changes, potentially reorganizing the squad for the incoming head coach. Walsh has a year left on her contract, and if Arsenal can convince her to join them, the Spanish giants may have to consider letting her go.

Before Barcelona paid a record £400k for her services, she was initially playing for Manchester City. So why would she even consider moving to the Emirates Stadium? Here are 3 reasons why:

First, Arsenal are the women’s football trendsetters, with record attendance and a willingness to break barriers (such as making the Emirates Stadium their new home stadium) to dominate the women’s game.

Second, Mariona Caldentey’s reported decision to join Arsenal after rejecting other teams may influence Walsh’s choice to join Arsenal.

Third, the friendship between Leah Williamson and Keira Walsh may play a role in this swoop. The Barcelona midfielder and our defensive veteran are the very best of friends, and playing together for club and country must be on their dream list.

Given the extended absence of Victoria Pelova, acquiring Kiera Walsh could have a significant impact. The 27-year-old could just bring the extra quality Arsenal needs to win the league.

