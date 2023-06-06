Three Reasons why Jorginho will be a key player for Arsenal next season

I personally think that the former Champions League winner Jorginho could be a key part of Arsenal’s 2023–24 season if he maintains his brilliant end-of-season form. I’m convinced the Italian has a big role to play at Arsenal next season, and here are my three reasons why:

The Need for Experience and Leaders

The Need for Experience and Leaders

Jorginho's experience and leadership could come in handy next season. The one thing that this young Arsenal team, as we can agree, needs is to be injected with experience. Though we may be too proud to say it, lack of experience cost the Gunners the league title last season. Next season, Jorginho ought to step up. He needs to guide the Arsenal youngsters in tackling the Champions League as some will be playing it for the first time in their careers. He ought to pass down his knowledge of football and mentor the likes of Emile Smith-Rowe and Fabio Vieira among others.

His Ability to Control and Dictate Play with his Calm composure Makes Him one of a Kind

Let’s face it, in this Arsenal squad, other than the Italian, only Zinchenko has the ability to continuously slow, recycle, keep play moving, and demand the ball; traits that are all crucial in big games. In one or two games (like the 2-0 win over Newcastle), he played at the end of the season; we saw him dazzle because of that. With a rock-solid defence next season upon William Saliba’s return, Jorginho could flourish by linking the defence and attack while setting the tempo at midfield. The former Chelsea star will deliver when given minutes, and with the many competitions Arsenal will be aiming for, squad rotation is something many fans hope Arteta will embrace next season. Jorginho could continue to show why Arteta signed him.

For Tactical Tweaks

At times, Arteta may want to play with a double midfield pivot; Jorginho could get a chance then. At times, he may want to just attack and control the game; the ex-Blue may be favoured in such games. In the end, Arteta may opt not to be predictable next season, and it is in that vein that he may need to tap into the experience of players like Jorginho, using them as an example on the pitch to implement new tactics.

Those are the reasons why I feel Jorginho could be a key player next season.