Three regular starters at Arsenal still under pressure for starting spot

Mikel Arteta is claimed to have eight of his starting eleven already set in his mind, but that three Arsenal places are still up for grabs despite our strong start to the season.

We have started the new campaign with just one blip on our record, a 3-1 loss away at Manchester United, winning each of our other six matches to hold onto top spot in the Premier League.

Considering we have already had some injury and fitness issues along the way only shows how well we have strengthened our squad in recent seasons, but with some players still not back to 100%, our best starting line-up may not have been seen in action yet this term.

A report by Football.London‘s Tashan Deniran-Alleyne claims that Arteta already knows eight players who will make up his best starting line-up, leaving just three places to play for when all of our current squad returns to fitness.

Gabriel Martinelli, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ben White have been in top form this term, but all three are set to have to battle it out for their place according to the report, with Kieran Tierney, Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu yet to prove themselves to be in peak condition this term.

I personally believe that the Brazilian has already showed that he has a new level of consistency which has him out ahead of ESR, and that he will keep his place especially when we face the bigger sides. The other two roles however could go either way, which is a great feeling to have knowing that an injury wouldn’t see us have to weaken our line-up, although our club rarely just has one injury to deal with at a time…

Does anyone else believe that Smith Rowe could work his way back up the pecking order? What are your preferences at full-back?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about Granit Xhaka, Fabio Vieira and Arsenal’s improvement since last year…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids