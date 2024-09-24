Three Serie A clubs plot January move for injury-prone Arsenal star

Takehiro Tomiyasu may be entering his final season at Arsenal, as injuries have limited his game time, and several Italian clubs are reportedly interested in signing him.

The Japan international is a dependable defender when fit, which is why Mikel Arteta values his versatility across the Arsenal backline. However, his frequent injury issues have reduced his appearances, and he is currently sidelined with another injury.

When Tomiyasu returns, he may face challenges in securing regular playing time, and there are growing rumours that he could leave the club by the end of 2024.

According to Sport Mediaset, the defender may even request a transfer as early as January, with clubs like Juventus, Inter Milan, and Napoli monitoring his situation closely. These top Serie A sides believe Tomiyasu would be a strong addition to their squads and are expected to pursue his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tomi has been too injury prone for us to keep him and if there is serious interest in his signature in January, we must consider selling him.

He might become fitter when he changes clubs, but if he cannot get over his injury problems soon, then we need to offload him as soon as possible.

