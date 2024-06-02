Three spots Arsenal wants to strengthen before next season starts

Arsenal is expected to maintain their trend of significant spending in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Under the management of Mikel Arteta, the club has consistently invested in player acquisitions each season.

Arsenal’s management recognises the progress being made by Arteta’s team and has pledged continued support for him.

As one of the leading teams in Europe, Arsenal is keen to strengthen its squad after falling short in the league title race last season.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Gunners are targeting reinforcements in several key positions this summer. They are eyeing signings for a new goalkeeper, left-back, and central midfielder.

Concerns over the future of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and the performance of Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back have prompted Arsenal’s interest in these positions.

Additionally, midfield departures, including the potential loss of Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny, have highlighted the need for reinforcements in that area as well.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to strengthen these areas of our squad, and this report suggests that we are not looking to sign a new attacker.

It makes little sense not to improve that part of our group because we have struggled in that area for some time.

However, we trust the manager to ask for the players he needs, and that the club will provide them.

