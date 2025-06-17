Three striker alternatives Arsenal should consider beyond Šeško and Gyökeres

Arsenal are expected to sign a striker this summer, and not just any forward, but a conventional, old-school number nine. That much is clear.

Victor Gyökeres and Benjamin Šeško have dominated the headlines in recent weeks as the Gunners’ top targets. Supporters are already familiar with both players, having seen countless reports detailing their current transfer situations. Arsenal are believed to be unconvinced about Gyökeres, which is why Šeško remains their preferred option. However, negotiations for the Slovenian international are proving difficult.

Given these challenges, it would be wise for the Gunners to broaden their search and explore alternative options. Here are three viable candidates the club should seriously consider.

Mateo Retegui – Serie A’s breakout striker

The Italian international was a standout performer in Serie A last season. Having joined Atalanta from Genoa in summer 2024, Retegui delivered a remarkable debut campaign in Italy’s top flight. He scored 25 goals in 36 appearances, claiming the Golden Boot.

What makes him such a compelling option is his natural finishing instinct in the box, high-energy pressing, and ability to create chances for teammates. These are all attributes that would translate well into Mikel Arteta’s system. Retegui’s name should be firmly on the shortlist.

Watkins and Osimhen – Proven quality with different strengths

Ollie Watkins is another option that makes considerable sense. He is proven in the Premier League, brings valuable experience, and would inject running power into the attack. Whether it’s ball striking, aerial ability, or counter-attacking threat, the England international ticks plenty of boxes.

Arsenal have shown interest in him before, even submitting a bid in January. With a clear understanding of his situation, signing Watkins, either as a main man or alongside Šeško, could significantly boost Arsenal’s forward line.

Victor Osimhen remains a puzzling omission from Arsenal’s plans. The Nigerian is arguably the most complete striker currently available. While his high wages and contract dispute with Napoli complicated matters, he spent last season at Galatasaray, scoring 37 goals in 41 appearances and helping them secure a domestic double.

His electric pace, predatory instinct, and infectious charisma could elevate Arsenal’s attack to an entirely new level. At 26, he fits both the present and future mould of the club’s transfer strategy.

With all three players offering unique qualities, the question now is: who should Arsenal prioritise if a deal for Šeško or Gyökeres falls through?

For me, it has to be Victor Osimhen.

Benjamin Kenneth

