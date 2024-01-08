Three takeaways from why Arsenal collapsed against Liverpool

Unfortunately, Arsenal was unable to return to winning ways against Liverpool, losing 2-0 on Sunday evening in an FA Cup third-round match. Coming into that game, the Gunners had gone three games without a win, and after that loss, they have now gone four games without a win. In fact we have only won one of our last 7 games, which is unacceptable after our early season form.

If you’re wondering why Arsenal lost, here are my impressions of what were the causes of our collapse this time:

Kai Havertz Starting As A False 9

Many Gooners, upon his arrival, never wanted Havertz to play striker after seeing him fail in that role at Chelsea. Fortunately, Arteta signed him for a different role: to play him as a playmaker, a role he has been excellent at in recent times.

Versus Liverpool on Sunday, with Gabriel Jesus out injured, Mikel Arteta chose to play Havertz as a false 9 instead of starting Eddie Nketiah. The German international squandered about two good chances in the first half to give Arsenal the lead. The Arsenal No. 29 isn’t clinical, and playing him as a false 9, when Nketiah was on the bench, was a foolish decision.

Uninspiring Substitutions

Arsenal’s substitutions made little difference; if you watched the game, you’d see a significant difference in how Klopp’s substitutions changed the game. Diogo Jota, Ryan Gravenberch, Conor Bradley, and Bobby Clark’s introductions for Liverpool had a big impact on the game.

Arteta’s substitute calls were questionable once more. Eddie Nketiah should have come on earlier, given that all Arsenal couldn’t do in the first half was score. In the 62nd minute, Arteta should have brought on Nketiah instead of Gabriel Martinelli since there was no need to enhance the tempo of the game, which was fine as Arsenal only needed a striker to bury the chances. It was too late by the time Nketiah, Smith Rowe, and Leandro Trossard were introduced because Liverpool had already grabbed the lead thanks to Klopp’s impactful substitutions.

Not Rushing For A Transfer Move For A Striker (even if it is on loan)

You’d be perplexed if you saw the first half of the loss to Liverpool but didn’t watch the second and saw the game conclude 2-0, with the Reds winning it. In the first half, Arsenal dominated. They could have won the game in the first 45 minutes if they had had a clinical striker.

A week into the January transfer window, they have yet to make a move for a striker. The need for a striker was obvious just a few weeks into the season, and Arteta and Edu must move quickly to get one. If Nketiah cannot be trusted to play, I believe he should be traded to free up funds for a new striker signing. That is becoming more obvious every week that goes by….

