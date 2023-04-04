Three talking points for Arsenal fans after Leeds win

Arsenal’s dominant win over Leeds saw them make it seven wins in a row in the Premier League. Against Leeds, Arsenal got some things right, things that are no doubt going to impact their title charge. These three things are:

1. Keeping ahead of Manchester City

Before the weekend, Arsenal was eight points ahead of City. Maintaining or extending that point gap was the only way forward. Unfortunately, after City’s convincing 4-1 win over Liverpool in the early kickoff, all Arsenal had to do was maintain the point lead by beating Leeds. And that’s just what they did, setting up another matchday to see who between Arteta and Guardiola will blink first.

2. Stepping up the tempo in the second half

Though they won the first half 1-0, Arsenal was a little bit slow in the first half. Leeds had their opportunities in the first half; they could have gotten a goal were it not for Aaron Ramsdale being alert. Arteta seemed to have motivated his boys to come back hungrier in the second half, where they turned into elites and put Leeds on their toes. The goals from White and Jesus at the start of the second half really put the visitors to bed, preventing Arsenal from playing what might have turned into a tense match had the score remained at just 1-0. Kristensen scored to give Leeds hopes of a comeback, but the final flourish was subsequently provided by Xhaka to make it 4-1. Not just against Leeds, but Arsenal’s second-half performances this season have been blockbusters. Arteta has done an outstanding job of seeing to it that Arsenal fights for the whole 90 minutes-

3. Starting Gabriel Jesus

Before his injury during the World Cup, which ruled him out for 3 months, Jesus was the oxygen in Arsenal’s attack. The Brazilian didn’t just score; he produced assists and even created chances for his teammates with his brilliant positioning and pressing. Since his return from injury was long overdue, and Arteta seemed to have the perfect game to do so. I bet now, going forward, Jesus starts every game in a move that boosts Arsenal’s late charge, no doubt. Kevin

