Three talking points from Arsenal’s destruction of Newcastle

A few observations from the Newcastle game by Lagos Gooner

This is surely a good time to be an Arsenal fan and I am so glad. A lot of Arsenal fans have been waiting for this type of game for a long time; the type of game where we would score goals like goals were becoming extinct. Beating Newcastle by four sweet goals is something to shout in excitement about. While the game against Newcastle was going on, I had a friendly bet with my friend on how many goals we would score! I won the bet because I boasted that we would flog Newcastle silly, and we did just that!

Meanwhile, after watching the game again this morning, I made some few observations…Please read on.

Ozil played better when he had another playmaker by his side: I may be wrong here, but I noticed that Mesut Ozil played his best game in an Arsenal shirt this season, yesterday. With Dani Ceballos starting the game alongside Ozil in the Midfield, the creative workload was evenly shared between Ceballos and Ozil, thereby lifting a little bit of the creative pressure off the former German international player. I saw Ozil drifting more to the left side of the midfield, from where he was able to get into goal scoring positions. Ozil is getting old, football-wise, and I strongly suggest that Arteta plays Ozil in the midfield with an extra but talented playmaker, to get the best from him.

Lacazette surely needed a rest: When Nketiah started the game at the expense of the French striker I am quite sure not a few people were surprised. Many felt Lacazette should have started so that he can continue building his confidence, while searching for his first game in a long time. Others on the other hand, felt Martinelli should have been allowed to start instead of Nketiah. While I won’t want to deny people of their opinion, I would like to say that the experience of making use of Eddie, worked. Yes, he missed a golden scoring opportunity and he was nowhere to be found in some cases, but then he led the attack well in my opinion. With more playing time, he will learn to be calmer in front of the post. When Lacazette was brought in towards the end of the game, he came in with this passion I have not seen in him this season so far. He came in like somebody ready to prove a point, and he did. He recorded an assist and a goal. Lacazette may have broken his goal scoring voodoo against Newcastle, but I still believe he should sit out more games this season.

Saka played himself into a new contract: I don’t know if the stories I heard last week about Arsenal offering Saka a new contract is true, but if it is not true, then the club should quickly arrange a new contract package that will keep this young bundle of talent at Arsenal. He contributed a lot to the attack like he has been and he should be rewarded with a contract that will pay him well; at least better that the three thousand pounds he is rumored to be earning at the moment.

We are Arsenal and we are proud.

Sylvester Kwentua