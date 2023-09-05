Three talking points to take from Arsenal’s win over Man United

The Premier League is becoming more competitive by the day, and Arsenal demonstrated last weekend that they are ready to compete. Their 3-1 victory over Manchester United should have hushed their detractors. Arteta and the boys must have delighted the Gooners, but how did they accomplish it?

What strategies did Arsenal employ to achieve victory?

1. They didn’t give up after falling behind to Marcus Rashford’s goal. Instead, they remained calm and levelled seconds later. The Gunners gave their all until the very last second of the game, and it paid off as they scored two goals in injury time to win 3-1.

2. The Gunners were defensively compact and solid, reverting to a tried and tested back four of White, Saliba, Gabriel, and Zinchenko. Manchester United were unable to break them down and were forced to play in their own half. Their defensive firmness and alertness allowed them to avoid falling into United’s counterattack trap, which was evidenced by Marcus Rashford’s goal and Alejandro Garnacho’s offside goal.

3. Taking advantage of last-minute opportunities to score goals The Red Devils had no time to respond after conceding two goals in injury time. It was a strategy in and of itself to win that key game. Like they did earlier this year when they won 3-2.

They already knew Manchester United were capable of scoring again, but they did not allow it to happen.

A very satisfying three points I must say, and it looks like we are in for another exciting rollercoaster of a season.

Sam P

