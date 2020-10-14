Three teams had offers for Arsenal target rejected, report claims

AS is claiming that Atletico Madrid has rejected three offers for Thomas Lemar as they get prepared to offer him more chances to play for them again this season.

The long-term Arsenal target has been struggling since he moved to Spain in 2018 and the club wanted to sell him in the last transfer window.

They signed him for 70 million euros from AS Monaco and the report claims that they had been hoping to recoup a significant part of that fee.

However, Lemar, who rejected a move to FC Porto because he wanted to move to England, has now remained at the club.

The report names Bayern Munich and Wolves as other teams who tried to sign him before the transfer window closed.

Mikel Arteta has proven to be a very fine man-manager so far after helping the likes of David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi to return to form.

The Spaniard might be able to get Lemar back to form as it is believed that he is struggling because he is playing under a very defensive-minded Diego Simeone.

Arsenal is still interested in him, but it isn’t clear if they will try to sign him anytime soon.