Three teams have reportedly submitted bids for Arsenal target

Arsenal’s chances of signing Gabriel from Lille has been made even tougher with more teams entering the race for his signature.

The Gunners have been scouting the Brazilian defender for a long time now, however, they failed to land him in the last transfer window and now they face tough competition for his signature.

A fresh report from France is claiming that three different teams have already submitted formal bids for the defender’s signature.

It claims that Everton is one of the teams to have made a bid for the defender and that the French side has received bids in the region of £27-32 million Euros.

The report further claims that he was already scheduled to start visiting the training ground of some of these teams before leagues across the world became forced to suspend operations by the coronavirus outbreak.

The defender is said to be contracted to Lille until 2023, however, it remains unclear if Arsenal is the second English team to have contacted Lille.

Mikel Arteta is planning for a major summer overhaul by the end of this campaign, but it remains unclear if he would fight for Gabriel.

Everton seems to be winning the race for the Brazilian with earlier reports claiming that the Toffees intend to make him Carlo Ancelotti’s first signing.