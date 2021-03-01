Three teams Lacazette can join when he leaves Arsenal in the summer

Reports have tipped Alexandre Lacazette to leave Arsenal at the end of this season as Mikel Arteta reshapes the team.

The Frenchman has been a fixture in the side since he moved to the Emirates in 2017.

He has, however, played second-fiddle to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for much of his time at the club.

He is now entering the final year of his current deal at the Emirates and this summer will be an important one for him.

With no new contract forthcoming, several reports claim that he will leave the Emirates at the end of this season.

The Frenchman has attracted the attention of top European teams in every transfer window and Football London has now revealed the teams that he may join when he leaves.

The first on the list is Atletico Madrid. The Spanish side has a long-standing interest in his signature and even tried to sign him before he joined Arsenal.

They wanted him again last summer before ending up with Moussa Dembele. They could return for him at the end of this season.

AS Monaco is the second team that he could join after the French side became interested in signing him recently.

They are looking to return to the top of French football and he could help them.

AS Roma is the final team on the list with the report claiming that the reason he didn’t join them in the summer was because of the amount of money he would have cost the Italians.