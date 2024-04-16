Three things Arsenal (and the fans) must focus on to stay in title race

Arsenal fans endured a terrible weekend as the team lost 2-0 at the Emirates against Villa. The result is a major setback for our Gunners’ title chances, as they remain second with 71 points, two points behind defending champions Manchester City.

Arsenal critics argue that the league is now essentially dead. However, with six games remaining, Arsenal still has a chance to claw back their lead and hopefully win the title.

However, for that to happen, they should hope that Manchester City drops points and starts performing better in a few areas, such as:

Improve the home form.

This season, Arsenal’s home form has not been up to par for a side looking to dethrone Manchester City as champions. They’ve already dropped ten points at home this season, with two losses and two draws at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners drew 2-2 with Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur despite leading in both games, and they failed to score in losses to West Ham and Aston Villa.

Three of Arsenal’s last six games are at home, and they need to take maximum points to have any hope of catching up with Manchester City.

Being clinical

Despite scoring the second-most goals in the Premier League, behind Manchester City, Arsenal’s brutal attack has plainly been ineffective in certain games. The Gunners produced numerous chances against Villa but failed to capitalise on any of them.

Their lack of a clinical striker has held them back. After the mid-season break, they appeared to have rediscovered their stride in front of goal, and were on fire. However, they found themselves exposed on Sunday night.

We are at a point in the season where every goal counts, and the Gunners need to start converting their chances into goals more frequently.

Support During Difficult Times

Is this embarrassing from Arsenal fans? TWO points off 1st place and leaving the stadium early 🫣⬇️#afc #arsenal pic.twitter.com/UXoVCqDtKB — Attacking Football (@AttackingFooty) April 15, 2024

The aforementioned tweet should leave us Gooners disappointed. When the team wins, the fans are very happy, but they did not support them against Villa, leaving the stadium as soon as the team conceded.

Mikel Arteta repeatedly says in news conferences that the supporters are the club’s soul and that they are essential for this difficult journey.

Arsenal can still win the league, but we need a faultless performance from them in the next few weeks to have a chance.

Sam P

