Three things Arsenal can do to get our first win at Anfield in a decade

Since Arsenal won 2-0 at Anfield on September 2, 2012, they’ve never taken all three points at Anfield. Anfield is not a stadium you visit and easily leave with points; even when they’ve struggled there, the Reds are difficult to beat. Ask Manchester United, who were beaten 7-0 a few weeks ago (even though everyone knew United, who were on form going to that game, would win that match). Arsenal will love to change this norm this weekend when they travel to Anfield, but the question is: how will they do it?

Target Trent Alexander Arnold At right back: Jack Grealish gave Trent a run for his money; he exposed his defensive weaknesses as a loophole in Liverpool’s defence. If Martinelli has ever dreamt of taking on a right back, he may enjoy doing so against Trent. Yes, Trent can attack, but it is his defensive weaknesses that Arsenal should seek to exploit. Anyway, Saka and Jesus should also rise to the occasion and take care of their business in attack.

Don’t be Caught In A Counter Attack: Liverpool’s attackers Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, and Mo Salah are blessed with speed. They are the kind of attackers who can hit you on the first counterattack opportunity they get. Ask a Manchester United fan, and he’ll tell you that Liverpool are not a team you give the chance to get you on the counterattack. Considering how well Arsenal has played, they shouldn’t be fooled by how deep Liverpool sit; they may just be banking on counterattacks to get something from the game. A win for Arsenal is everything, but for Liverpool, I guess a draw will do.

Kill off the game as early as the first minute: The other thing that makes Anfield a tough place is the passion of Liverpool fans. They have a way of backing their team and pushing them to give their all. If Arsenal can start from the front foot and even get them goals early, it may silence or anger the Liverpool fans, whose frustration may see them turn on their own players. Arsenal have been ending games in style; the Palace and Leeds games are good examples; however, against Liverpool, they need to kill off the game in the first minutes of the game.

With these three things, Arsenal may have an extra edge in ending the long wait to win at Anfield.

Anyway, what else should Arsenal do to guarantee all three points this weekend?

Daniel O

