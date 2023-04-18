Three things Arsenal failed at against West Ham that must be fixed quickly

It is not wise to linger on the past; what matters is the future. However, Arsenal’s past has a greater impact on their future; we can’t overlook how the Gunners blew two two-goal leads in their last two league games, forcing the games to be drawn. Last week, we identified three errors that cost Arsenal the win against Liverpool; so what three faults cost Arteta and his team the win against West Ham?

1. Failing to take advantage of their full week of rest.

Arsenal had a whole week to prepare for West Ham, who had been struggling and had been in action three days prior. Instead of Arsenal players seeming fresher, West Ham players did. As the game progressed, Saka and his teammates appeared weary. Arsenal should take advantage of the opportunity of being out of action for a whole week, unlike how packed their main rival City’s schedule is; I’m sure if you gave Man City all that time to unwind, they would be unbeatable.

2. Failing to Kill the Game in the Second Half

Arsenal failed to retain their momentum throughout the game, as they did against Liverpool. Prior to the Liverpool game, Arsenal appeared to be stronger in the second half of games against Crystal Palace and Leeds, scoring five goals in the second half of these games. It was natural for Arsenal to start on the front foot against Liverpool, which they did in order to silence the Anfield supporters, but they quickly lost momentum. Against West Ham, the game plan should have been different. Arteta should have encouraged his players to control the game in the first half by playing beautifully, and then come to the second half and kill off the game by using the bench properly.

3. Wrong Subs and Not Making The Substitutes Earlier

Instead of replacing Jesus, Arteta should have replaced Bukayo Saka. Saka wasn’t in the game, especially after missing the penalty. I’m sure Jesus is now fitter to finish a game, and anyone who knows him knows he’s the type of player who can do something fantastic out of nowhere on a good day. Trossard should have replaced Saka; a Jesus-Trossard attack alongside Martinelli could have resulted in something. Arteta should have adjusted things following West Ham’s goal, but just like the Liverpool game, he wasn’t quick enough to make subs, making them late against West Ham.

Hopefully, the Gunners can learn from their blunders and come back stronger in their remaining matchups, which begin on Friday against Southampton.

Darren N

