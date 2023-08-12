Three things Arsenal fans should find out when Arteta confirms his starting line up against Forest

Arsenal kick off their 2023-24 season at home today against Nottingham Forest. The Gooners will be hoping for a comfortable win to get their League challenge of to a flyer

But as they work on winning, here are three things to look out for in Arsenal’s side in that clash.

1. Who leads the attack?

With Gabriel Jesus out injured, the question is, who does Arteta settle on to lead his attack?

Kai Havertz was given the chance to do so last weekend in the Community Shield final; unfortunately, he wasn’t too convincing.

So Arteta will have to decide if the ex-Blue continues leading his attack or if he offers Eddie Nketiah a chance to prove himself worthy. Leandro Trossard is also a reliable option to play the No. 9 role. He did so in his first few games.

2. Which midfield setup is Arteta’s first choice

In midfield, only a Martin Odegaard is guaranteed to stay. Whoever plays the vacant No. 8 and No. 6 roles still needs to be determined. Kai Havertz was tipped to play the No. 8 role alongside Odegaard. However, there’s also talk Declan Rice could play it, so it will be interesting to see where Rice plays if Partey is in the line-up too, or if Arteta will change his midfield formation.

3. How will the left-wing look like?

With Oleksander Zinchenko not match fit and Kieran Tierney not in Arteta’s plans, the question is, does Jurrien Timber continue at left back?

Besides the left back, one may be keen to see if Leandro Trossard’s brilliant cameo earned him a starting spot on the left wing. Gabriel Martinelli was less influential than we know him to be last weekend.

Those are three things to look out for when the Arsenal team to play Nottingham Forest is announced shortly.

