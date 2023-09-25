Three things Arsenal got wrong in the North London Derby

We had hoped to paint North London red, but we weren’t able to. Spurs fought back in a tense North London derby to ensure the game ended 2-2, denying us all three points.
Bukayo Saka’s strike was deflected in by Tottenham’s Cristian Romero in the 26th minute, giving us the lead. Tottenham equalised three minutes before halftime, with Son Heung-min tapping in from James Maddison’s defensive-splitting pass from the byline.
Saka scored a penalty after Romero blocked Ben White’s shot with his hand right after halftime to give us a 2-1 lead. Our lead, however, did not last long. Seconds after we scored, Jorginho lost the ball to Maddison, who found Son for his second goal of the game.
We tried to add a third goal, as did the Spurs, but the game finished 2-2.
There are certain things we got right about the Derby, but some we got wrong, and here are some of them:
Not targeting Spurs left back enough
Destiny Udogie, 20, was getting a taste of his first North London derby. Although he impressed many, I felt we never tested him as much as we should have; we didn’t put him under pressure. Bukayo Saka did not target the left back as much as he should have in the second half. Notably, the Spurs fullback was on a yellow card, which should have reduced his effectiveness. We didn’t utilise Saka as much as we should have in the second half as we hunted for the game-winning goal. Even Spurs’ boss Ange Postecoglu noted Udogie had a better game, saying after the game, “Destiny picked up a yellow card, but I felt he dealt with it well and ended up as the dominant player on that side. It will have been a great learning experience for him.”
Letting Maddison in the game
James Maddison has been revitalised at Spurs. The Englishman has become reliable. When he has the ball, he can’t help but do something great with it in terms of attacking. We let him settle into the game in the first half. We should have neutralised him, Rice should have dealt with him in the first half, and Jorginho could have done better for Spurs’ second goal. Maddison is playing his finest football right now, and he shows why he was the Premier League August player of the month. Before he left, Harry Kane was the player to be neutralised versus the Spurs; now teams ought to do that to Maddison if they want to throw the Spurs’ attack out of their game.
Sending Havertz on
The substitution of Jorginho for Rice due to the 24-year-old’s injury was understandable. But I didn’t understand why Vieira was subbed off for Havertz. Apparently, it was a tactical manoeuvre, according to Arteta. Even so, the Portuguese playmaker was lively in the first half, with his drifting in midfield and on the left wing making the Gunners dangerous in attack. Havertz didn’t shine once more; unfortunately, his introduction was pointless.
Darren N
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I agree with points 1 and 2, to a certain extent, but disagree with 3 as Havertz won a few aerial battles, tackled back effectively and had a couple of chances, which he unfortunately spurned. By the way, we are The Arsenal, the other team is just spurs, small ‘s’ and no ‘the’.
I agree, Havertz is improving, still a long way to go though
Havertz improving?
Sorry I must have blinked and missed it.
He is most effective staying on the bench and not moving from it or better still on the injury table so ESR or some other talented young player can be given an opportunity.
And when or if he finally arrives, we could be 20 points of the leaders. Six games only and we are four points down. EPL glory seems out of reach, sooner MA acknowledges this the better for him and us. Havs will cost us the cups as well.
Havs is used to see his managers packing their bags, unfortunately MA does not see Havs ruining his chances of silverware. I’d say good riddance to both. AFC first. No place for sentiments.
Can you hear yourselves. He is an expensive signing on absolutely massive wages. He has Zero goal involvements so far and has been a total disappointment. He isn’t wet behind the ears or yet to improve. This is Haverz, not good enough. His presence and lack of real involvement is costing us big time.
You cannot rely on Saka every single game.
Odegaard did nothing and neither did Jesus. Eddie has proven time and time again he is not good enough to lead the line.
This leads me to the £65 million transfer fee and £70 million salary that we squandered on Kai Havertz.
He looks completely out of his depth at Arsenal – his reading of the game is non-existent. He cannot pass, has no creativity, cannot tackle or hit a barn door.
Kai Havertz will cost a lot more than the £135 million he will cost us.
People say the likes of Sanogo, Willian, Diawara, Wreh, Mustafi were bad signings and yes, they are – but this is a whole different level of useless.
What a terrible waste of money…
We move on to the next game please. Nothing can change the outcome again. Let us learn from our mistakes. The season is still young!