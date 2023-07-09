Three things Arteta must fix for Arsenal to overtake Man City next season

Mikel Arteta has made an effort thus far this summer to bridge the quality gap between his team and Manchester City. The Gunners are in a stronger position than they were last season with the additions of Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber.

Even though the quality gap has narrowed, Arteta still has work to do if he wants to succeed in the Premier League next season

Slim Down the squad.

The issue with Arsenal last season wasn’t its squad size; rather, it was its quality. They possessed a sizable squad, but only a few stars could carry the team. The request after last season was for Arteta and Edu to replace players who were no longer needed with these quality stars in order to add some quality to their team. Some players will just have to leave the team in order to make room for the arrival of top stars like Rice, Timber, and Havertz. Yes, Arteta must have at least two players for each position; he is moving in that direction, but he also needs a strong bench. Players who haven’t performed to their potential should be let go.

Sort the defence

I know what you’re thinking—what about the defense? We can all agree that the Arsenal defense is stronger now that Jurrien Timber has arrived, but Arteta has some decisions to make. He must decide whether to immediately use Timber, and if so, what will happen to the dependable Ben White? Other than Ben White’s situation, questions concerning Kieran Tierney’s departure and whether Tomiyasu is the one to replace the Scottish international at left back will need to be answered

Aside from those concerns, Arteta will have to decide if Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba remain as his main central defenders.

Head-to-head

Arsenal must ensure that their main title rivals do not pick up points against them next season. Man City picking up six points from them last season was simply disappointing. Arteta and his team must collect as many points as possible from their key title competitors, which could provide meaning to their “demolition” of the other teams.

Arsenal next season needs to finish what they started last season; they owe that to their fans.

Darren N

