Arsenal Opinion: Three things Mikel Arteta has got right this season

12 games into the PL season, we can assess what has gone well for Arsenal, and what has not. In this article, I’d like to discuss three things Mikel Arteta has got right.
For me, the three things he’s got right are as follows:
Trusting Jorginho to replace Thomas Partey
Yes, Declan Rice was signed to play No. 6, but there were calls for him to be tested in a box-to-box role as well. Arteta required someone else to play the No. 6 role to set Rice free. This is where Jorginho enters the picture. Last season’s January signing has dazzled in the defensive role since being tried out, allowing Rice to showcase his brilliance without the defensive duties holding him back. Jorginho has looked reborn in recent weeks, particularly in victories over Manchester City, Sevilla, and Burnley. Jorginho is now an Arsenal first-choice midfielder, providing the balance that Arteta lacked when he preferred a Havertz-Rice-Odegaard midfield.
Shaking things up at left back
Oleksander Zinchenko has been Arsenal’s first-choice left back, but his position is under threat. The Ukrainian international’s poor form prompted many to call for him to be dropped, and Arteta did so in some crucial games to ensure victory. It’s worth noting that Arteta, with his quick thinking, recognized Takehiro Tomiyasu as a viable option at left back and has used him there. The way the Spaniard has distributed the minutes between his options at left back has brought out the best in the position. We’ve seen Zinchenko look out of form, then be benched, only to return and play well, as he did against Burnley.
Having a successful summer transfer window
Injuries have been a major issue for Arsenal this season, with players such as Gabriel Jesus, Jurrien Timber, Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Eddie Nketiah, and Martin Odegaard all missing games. But, interestingly, even without some of these players, Mikel Arteta has been able to field a strong team, ensuring that he has only lost once.
The Gunners have handled their injury crisis admirably, and it is partly down to the excellent transfer activity in the summer.
Daniel O
I think Havertz plays better on the right side. Odegaard could be shifted to Xhaka’s position
It’s beginning to look like Odegaard’s position is been threatened,
Trossard and Havertz both excel on the right No8.
Now, write the article about the things he didn’t get right this season…Jus sayin
Um maybe you could write one NYG?
The injury to Timber has really hurt the team, and we will have to wait until next season to see his impact.
Tomiyasu continues to step up and improve, and is showing how talented and intelligent he is adapting to new responsibilities.
Well done to the gaffer, and hopefully Tomiyasu remains 1st choice LB for the team.
Rice is proving to be invaluable, and our player of the season so far. Unfortunately, part of his midfield pairings are between Jorginho and Havertz.
Imagine a top DM and a capable B2B alongside Rice; it would be game changing.
I don’t see how Timber’s injury “hurt the team”. He only played half a game & a few friendlies, so was hardly a regular.
I’m sure he’ll be a benefit, but you can’t really miss what you never had.
I think getting over the disappointment of last season’s finish to make a great start to this one which included beating Man (115) City is also “got right” worthy.
I think you are getting carried away in your assessment of Jorginho who simply does not have the pace and strength to supplement his undoubted football intelligence.As for the “left back” position,in an attacking sense Martinelli is being left to plough a line furrow down that flank which is why we are not creating as many chances as last year.Inverted full backs may aid the cause in terms of controlling possession, but they are not assisting directly when it comes to creating chances.The to the absence of their natural left backs, Shaw and Chilwell, England are also faced with the same problem.