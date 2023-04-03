Three things that Arsenal should do to win the premier league by Kennedy

Arsenal remains at the top of the pile as the English premier league enters the final stretch with the Gunners left with just 9 games to play before the current season ends.

However there is still work to be done for Arsenal, bearing in mind that the team has tricky games against Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea to navigate through.

What Arsenal needs to do to lift the premiership trophy

During the 2003 ~ 2004 Premier league season, the Arsenal invicibles won the title by 11 points after winnung 26 matches and securing 12 draws.

A lot of water has passed under the bridge since then and the English premier league has changed profoundly.

However, the current Arsenal outfit can learn from the Invincibles by implementing the following tactical measures.

Force a draw when playing against the top teams

When facing difficult opponents such as Liverpool or Man City, Arsenal should adopt a cautious and conservative approach instead of going all out to secure a win.

In other words, Arsenal should play for a draw against the top teams instead of attacking throughout and losing the matches.

Earlier this season when Arsenal faced Man City, the game was tied at 1:1 in the later stages of the second half. A strong defensive performance would have earned the gunners a draw.

However, Arsenal did not do this and it ended up losing 3 ~1.

Another example of complacent defending is evident in the drubbing of Manchester United at Anfield.

Liverpool served the Red Devils an embarassing 7 ~ 1 whipping due to Man united’s profligate defending.

Just see how Manchester City dealt with Liverpool in their latest encounter. Pep Guardiola’s men were clinical and ruthless.

To secure a draw against the tough opponents, Arsenal needs to implement several tactical changes during these difficult matches.

First, the Gunners should abandon their ultra successful 4 -3 -3 attacking formation and adopt the pragmatic and defensive 4-2-3-1 system with two defensive midfielders such as Thomas Partey and Jorginho. This double pivot would provide a double shield for the Gunner’s backline.

When playing using the 4-3-3 approach, Thomas Partey is utilised as the sole defensive midfielder, which may not be an adequate cover against high pressing teams such as Liverpool or Man City.

Moreover, if a game against a tough opponent is a draw after the 70th minute, Arsenal should crowd the midfield, defend emphatically and play for a draw rather than continuing to press high and end up losing.

If Arsenal can secure at least three draws against Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea, then the three points would come in handy for the Gunners as they battle for the Premiership bragging rights at the end of the season.

Maximise on homeground advantage.

Teams that win the major leagues in Europe are virtually unbeatable when playing at home. Similarly, Arsenal should continue with their relentless winning streak when playing at the Emirates.

This simply means that the Gunners should strive to win the remaining home matches against Southampton, Brighton and Wolves. A draw against Chelsea at the Emirates though not preferable, would be commendable.

Keep a keen eye on the goal difference.

If two or more teams are tied on points at the top of the table when thw season ends, then the goal difference is used to separate the tied teams and decide the Epl winner.

In other words, Arsenal ahould score as many goals as possible and concede the lowest number of goals in order to improve their goal difference, just in case the Premiership title race goes to the wire.

If the Gunners can execute these three tactical decisions, then the 19 year wait for the Premiership trophy can come to an end this season.

What else do you think Arsenal ahould do in order to be crowned as the premier league champions this season ?

Kennedy Mwanzia



