Three things that Arsenal will miss with Odegaard’s absence

Three things we’ll miss dearly if Odegaard is injured for the long-term.

Anybody of an Arsenal affiliation will be saddened by the injury to Martin Odegaard recently, our skipper suffered an ankle injury in his country’s win against Austria on Monday which will most likely see him miss a large chunk of our coming fixtures.

Given the calibre of opposition we’re coming up against this will be a significant blow to our chances of beating tough opponents, particularly the next three which will see us play Tottenham, Atalanta and then Manchester City, all away from home.

Losing Martin Odegaard for any amount of time will see us miss out on the immense qualities he brings to the starting eleven given He’s our captain after all and one of the best players in the squad therefore here are the three things we’ll miss dearly if he’s out for a while.

Right sided fluidity: it’s been no secret that our right side has been a part of the pitch which we’ve excelled at in the past few seasons, with the trio of Odegaard, Saka and White contributing immensely to our dominance on that side. With us potentially losing our skipper for the game against Spurs, our right sided dynamics will take a hit with it, affecting Saka the most because of the excellent relationship they have on that side of the field. It will affect our attacking play in general due to how we’ll be missing the next point.

Creativity: indeed, the next point being creativity, we’ll be losing one of the best creative forces in the league, which you can imagine will greatly affect our attack and the quality of chances we get in a game. Since the start of last season, he’s created the joint the greatest number of chances at the club (121) which further proves how much of a creative force he is. These things happen though therefore we just have to cope with it like most big clubs do.

Tireless pressing and ball winning: this in my opinion is the reason why he’s our skipper in the first place, Odegaard never shies away from leading by example which is perfectly exemplified by how much of a tireless presser he is, he has won possession in the final third a whopping 59 times since the start last season, the most of any Arsenal player in that period. We’ll lose this key quality as well the leadership he brings to the starting eleven.

Considering the next set of fixtures coming up could be season defining then this injury could prove costly for the Gunners

Among the qualities that we’ll miss which one do you all think we’ll miss the most?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

